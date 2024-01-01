Welcome IBM Telum II processor and Spyre Accelerator™1, built for high-speed inferencing and ensemble AI. Get faster insights, solutions and time-to-value across your business with AI acceleration built to run where it is needed most—at the source of your data.

Built to deliver deep learning and foundation model capabilities by using a multimodel ensemble method that focuses on performance and accuracy, this next-generation AI acceleration allows clients to use increasingly larger, more complex models for in-transaction workloads as well as certain generative AI use cases.

The Telum II and Spyre Accelerator are expected to be available in 2025.