smart Europe GmbH’s transition to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model, which allows customers to purchase vehicles entirely online, places greater emphasis on the role of the customer engagement center (CEC) in guiding customers through the sales and after-sales journey. The move brought exciting opportunities to enhance the customer experience (CX), but along with the surge in customer interactions came a new challenge: managing them.

smart Europe’s Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) system is used by over 150 agents in the CEC daily. However, the highly manual workflows within the system led to longer processing times, increased risk of human errors and overall inefficiency. Therefore, smart Europe sought to implement an automated solution for customer service workflows to streamline processes, increase employee workflow efficiency and effectiveness, and improve customer satisfaction in the long term.

Without the right technology in place, smart Europe encountered hurdles such as inconsistent categorization and routing of inquiries. The company needed robust tools to promote seamless request handling and gain valuable data insights to improve service quality and maintain customer satisfaction.