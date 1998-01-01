Home Careers Sales Sales

As a technical expert, you'll apply business insights to build and maintain client relationships, incorporate hardware and software into client-valued solutions and ensure client readiness to implement technical solutions.

Featured stories

Learn about what type of work you'll be doing.

 
What you can do in Sales

Working at IBM® means putting technology to work for good. See what kind of projects our IBMers are working on.

 Ready to impact the world?

Watch the video to see what IBMers working in Tech Sales have created and the impact they had. Join our sales team and grow as a person and as a professional.

 What Customer Success Managers really do

IBMers share their insights on what makes someone decide to pursue a career as a Customer Success Manager.

Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment and the communities in which we work and live in.
Promoting tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.
Employee posing outside holding a fish
Life in Tech Sales
“Just like how I catch my first fish early in the morning, I always bring my best and fresh knowledge to our customers.”

Jianbin, Customer Success Manager

Roles in Sales Explore a few of our key job categories. Brand Sales Specialist

Work in lead generation and build a pipeline of top-quality prospects. You'll work with our hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and AI technology.

 Available jobs Customer Success Manager

Apply your technical skills to help our customers achieve their business outcomes with hybrid cloud and AI growth offerings.

 Available jobs Digital Sales Tech Specialist

Combine your client understanding with your knowledge of our tech solutions to serve as a technical expert and advisor to our clients.

 Available jobs Technical Sales Representative

Work together with dedicated sales representatives and provide them with deeper technical insight and the ability to demonstrate our capabilities.

 Available jobs
Featured Sales jobs
View all Sales jobs
Featured Sales jobs
View all Sales jobs
Join our talent network

Stay up-to-date on career opportunities in Sales that match your skills and interests.

 Register