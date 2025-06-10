Reimagining the Future with Clients: Innovation and Impact with IBM’s Head of Client Engineering

As a Distinguished Engineer and Head of Client Engineering for IBM Asia Pacific, Anup leads with vision, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to co-create meaningful change alongside clients. He has spent over 15 years at IBM, beginning his journey in software development before growing into technical leadership roles that bridge deep technology expertise with real-world business outcomes.

Today, he champions responsible AI, scalable data platforms, and rapid solution development — all built through collaborative, hands-on engagements with clients across the Asian-Pacific (APAC) region, which consists of countries in Oceania, such as Australia, New Zealand, and those in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam, The Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

“There’s nothing more energizing than transforming emerging innovations into practical solutions that clients haven’t seen before,” says Anup, who is based out of Singapore. “When we pioneer new approaches that solve previously intractable problems, we don’t just deliver technology — we create new possibilities that reshape what’s achievable.”