Reimagining the Future with Clients: Innovation and Impact with IBM’s Head of Client Engineering

As a Distinguished Engineer and Head of Client Engineering for IBM Asia Pacific, Anup leads with vision, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to co-create meaningful change alongside clients. He has spent over 15 years at IBM, beginning his journey in software development before growing into technical leadership roles that bridge deep technology expertise with real-world business outcomes.
Today, he champions responsible AI, scalable data platforms, and rapid solution development — all built through collaborative, hands-on engagements with clients across the Asian-Pacific (APAC) region, which consists of countries in Oceania, such as Australia, New Zealand, and those in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam, The Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
“There’s nothing more energizing than transforming emerging innovations into practical solutions that clients haven’t seen before,” says Anup, who is based out of Singapore. “When we pioneer new approaches that solve previously intractable problems, we don’t just deliver technology — we create new possibilities that reshape what’s achievable.”
Anup sees the APAC region as a hotbed of innovation, with businesses across industries accelerating their adoption of technologies like hybrid cloud, AI, and intelligent automation.
“The APAC region is experiencing unprecedented digital acceleration,” he explains. “We’re seeing massive investments in automation across financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector — all while sustainability and data privacy take center stage.”
The momentum is undeniable. Enterprises are rethinking how they operate, and IBM is right there with them — not just offering technology but guiding real transformation.
“This is perhaps the most exciting time to join IBM Sales in APAC,” Anup adds. “As a salesperson here, you’ll be working with clients who are embracing innovation to solve some of society’s biggest challenges — from financial inclusion to healthcare accessibility to environmental sustainability.”
What sets IBM apart in this transformative wave is its Client Engineering model — a unique fusion of technical skill, business acumen, and design thinking.
Anup describes it as more than pre-sales; it’s a “strategic co-creation engine” that addresses clients’ most pressing challenges.
“We conduct discovery workshops to uncover innovation opportunities, then move quickly to hands-on build sessions that demonstrate value within days rather than months,” he explains. “This speed-to-value is crucial in APAC’s competitive markets with compressed decision cycles.”
The approach transforms technical conversations into quick, tangible results. And it makes IBM’s sellers more powerful by giving them early, trusted access to client decision-makers — backed by real innovation, not just promises.
IBM’s strength lies in its ability to scale solutions across diverse markets while remaining deeply rooted in local culture and context.
“APAC’s diversity is both a challenge and our greatest strength,” Anup reflects. “Our approach to financial services in Singapore differs significantly from manufacturing in Korea or Australia’s public sector.”
His team is structured to reflect this reality: built on local expertise, language sensitivity, and a blend of talents across engineering, design thinking, and business strategy.
“We’ve built teams with local expertise in each major market. This multidisciplinary approach allows us to balance local customization with global best practices,” he says.
It’s this thoughtful fusion — local relevance with global scale — that enables IBM to deliver meaningful solutions across one of the world’s most dynamic regions.
One of Anup’s favorite examples of innovation through collaboration is IBM’s work with the University of Auckland. The university needed to implement AI across its institution — but with strict governance and ethical standards.
“Through collaboration, we delivered centralized governance that supports compliance and provides students with 24/7 access to information,” Anup shares.
But it wasn’t just about enabling access — it was about building trust.
“The breakthrough came from establishing governance foundations before launching student-facing applications,” he explains. “This partnership demonstrates how co-creation solves real challenges with both innovation and responsibility.”
The result? A model for ethical AI in higher education — and a compelling proof point for IBM’s responsible tech vision.
For those thinking of joining IBM’s salesforce in the region, Anup has a clear message: this isn’t just a place to sell — it’s a place to learn, co-create, and transform industries together.
“The most successful salespeople in our ecosystem embrace a consultative, value-based approach,” he says. “They’re curious about technology trends, and they know how to translate technical concepts into business language.”
He describes the ideal collaborator as someone with a growth mindset, who is comfortable with evolving challenges and brings Client Engineering into conversations early.
“Our collaborative culture means you’ll never have to go at it alone,” he says. “You’ll be surrounded by deep technical and industry expertise that amplifies your impact with clients.”
Ultimately, Anup’s vision of the team and mission is: don’t just deliver solutions — create something the world hasn’t seen before.
And within IBM’s APAC region, the opportunities to do that are everywhere – so if you want to become part of a future where innovation is real, solutions are shared, and success is co-created – join us.
