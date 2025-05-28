With over 13 years at IBM, Hoseung is a seasoned leader driving technical excellence as the Data Platform Tech Sales Leader in IBM Korea. Based in Seoul, he brings a wealth of experience from his diverse roles across the organization, including Product Support Engineer, Technical Account Manager, and Manager of IBM Software Services and Customer Success teams. His journey reflects a deep commitment to innovation, client success, and the strategic integration of technology in business. He plays a pivotal role in strengthening IBM’s partner ecosystem by aligning IBM’s advanced solutions in AI, hybrid cloud, and data platforms with the unique needs of clients and industries across South Korea.
South Korea is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation. As the country aims to have a fully digitized and connected future, they’re becoming the blueprint for what a digital revolution actually is and what it could be. To keep up with rapid change, they’re seeking more advanced and integrated solutions – and that’s where IBM Korea comes in.
At IBM Korea, we don’t just sell technology — we help solve complex business problems, drive strategic outcomes, and build lasting partnerships.
With continued support and development of state-of-the-art hardware to power AI research and business opportunities, IBM Korea is seeing a domino effect that’s affecting job seekers in a positive way with the expansion of its technical sales team. The expansion is part of a broader initiative across the region, and South Korea stands out as a strategic growth market.
“[South] Korea and the broader APAC region are experiencing rapid digital transformation. To meet customer expectations and stay competitive, expanding our technology sales workforce is not just a strategy — it’s a necessity,” says Hoseung.
The South Korean IT landscape is undergoing a profound shift. With increasing demand for complex software solutions and integrated systems, businesses need more than just products — they need trusted advisors who can guide them through their digital evolution. At IBM, those advisors work in technical sales – and it’s a career that has become more vital than ever. This is where Partner Technical Sales (PTS) professionals come in.
The Partner Technical Specialist role at IBM stands at the crossroads of innovation, collaboration, and strategic execution. As described by Hoseung, PTS professionals are essential in bridging IBM’s cutting-edge technologies with the localized expertise and customer insights of partners. These specialists are not only technically proficient — with a strong foundation in IT and the ability to adopt emerging tools like AI and quantum computing — but also highly skilled in communication and relationship-building. Their mission is to empower partners to succeed by aligning IBM’s value with the partner’s solutions and strategies.
In South Korea and across APAC, where digital transformation is accelerating, the PTS role is increasingly vital in delivering customized, high-impact solutions that meet evolving client needs and strengthen IBM’s go-to-market success.
IBM is looking for sales professionals with a solid foundation in IT, strong communication skills, and the ability to learn and adapt quickly. Listening to the client is equally important because as a technical sales expert, your role builds and maintains client relationships, so understanding a partner’s business strategy and aligning IBM’s technology to drive success is key.
IBM Korea offers a sales career unlike any other. Rather than selling individual products, IBM’s technical sales team acts as strategic partners to clients — understanding their business challenges and crafting innovative solutions powered by AI, hybrid cloud, and advanced data technologies.
“Our sales roles go beyond simple product sales,” Hoseung shares. “We propose tailored solutions that help clients solve their business tasks. This is a career where you grow alongside the success of your clients.”
A key element of IBM’s go-to-market strategy in South Korea is its strong partner ecosystem. Local partners bring industry-specific expertise and relationships, while IBM provides the technological edge.
“Our engineers work closely with partners to empower them with IBM solutions,” says Hoseung. “This collaboration is vital to scaling our impact and delivering value to customers. With this hiring wave, we aim to further enhance partner capabilities and foster deeper collaboration.”
What sets IBM apart is its unwavering commitment to employee development. Sales professionals receive tailored learning plans, access to global training programs, and countless resources to enhance their skills.
“We invest heavily in our people,” says Hoseung. “Whether it’s through self-directed training or face-to-face learning experiences with colleagues around the world, IBM supports continuous learning every step of the way.”
IBM’s 114-year legacy is one of continuous reinvention. Today, in an era defined by AI and digital acceleration, the need for expert sales talent in South Korea has never been greater. If you're passionate about technology, eager to collaborate with world-class partners, and ready to make a measurable impact — IBM Korea is the place to be.
Consider IBM as the next step in your career journey: