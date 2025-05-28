South Korea is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation. As the country aims to have a fully digitized and connected future, they’re becoming the blueprint for what a digital revolution actually is and what it could be. To keep up with rapid change, they’re seeking more advanced and integrated solutions – and that’s where IBM Korea comes in.

At IBM Korea, we don’t just sell technology — we help solve complex business problems, drive strategic outcomes, and build lasting partnerships.

With continued support and development of state-of-the-art hardware to power AI research and business opportunities, IBM Korea is seeing a domino effect that’s affecting job seekers in a positive way with the expansion of its technical sales team. The expansion is part of a broader initiative across the region, and South Korea stands out as a strategic growth market.

“[South] Korea and the broader APAC region are experiencing rapid digital transformation. To meet customer expectations and stay competitive, expanding our technology sales workforce is not just a strategy — it’s a necessity,” says Hoseung.