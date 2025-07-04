A Career in Automation

The India and South Asia (ISA) region represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving technology landscapes in the world. When it comes to Automation, Ruchika sees clear market signals that point to a major shift in how organizations think about their IT investments.

“Over the last two years, Indian CXOs (Chief "X" Officer: A general term used to describe executive-level roles within a company) have developed a clear imperative around creating business value and cost optimization. Every single investment/initiative has to create value, optimize cost and those same savings can go into modernization and innovation efforts for the enterprise, driving further incremental value,” she shares.

Across the region, decision-makers are no longer interested in automation as a buzzword. They want tangible results. Whether it’s simply moving workloads back to on-premise as part of a performance-aware cost-optimization effort or exploring AI-powered automation to compensate for skill shortages, the pressure is on to extract real, measurable outcomes from money that’s spent.

What’s gaining traction in Automation? Ruchika shares her list:

AI Assistants (e.g., Code, API (Application Programming Interface), Integration, Customer experience Assistants) to drive productivity benefits and improve CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score).

Application modernization to drive GTM speed for businesses.

Business process automation across functions to drive productivity & efficiency benefits.

FinOps to drive complex multi-cloud spend optimization and ensuring tech-powered business value realization from the cost of investment.

Automation in Day 0, Day 1 and Day 2 IT operations to drive error-free productivity and GTM speed benefits. This space is surely set to gradually move towards autonomous IT operations over time.

Vertical-specific pointed use cases across industries, solving pointed problems – e.g Fraud & Risk management for BFSI, preventive maintenance for Manufacturing, content governance for Media.

IT Risk & Resiliency Posture evolving with great speed from an automation-led impact perspective.

Sure, the topic of AI is hot right now, but automation is just as important. Automation is often an outcome of AI, but Ruchika believes it’s an area that needs a separate strategy for both technology and business functions.

“Automation has to be embedded deep within the cultural DNA of how IT teams operate, not an afterthought,” Ruchika explains.