From Marketing to HR, from Finance to Procurement, join us in enterprise business operations functions and develop your career by helping thousands of IBMers.

Featured stories

Learn about what type of work you'll be doing.

 
Culture in the Marketing & Communications team

Meet IBM’s Marketing & Communications team in Bangalore! We're forward-thinkers dedicated to pushing boundaries and shaping the future. Our diverse and talented team fosters an environment where ideas flourish, and we thrive in collaboration. Watch this video to hear from IBMers who've experienced the impact of our work firsthand.

Kitty's journey: Always put people first

Creating a strong network helped Kitty build an amazing career, and now she's focusing on growing diversity and inclusion at IBM.

 Meet Sumit!

Sumit shares what makes Talent Transformation at IBM so exciting.
Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment and the communities in which we work and live in.
Tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.
Employee next to think wall
Life at IBM Enterprise Operations
“I think the ability to be able to bring the larger IBM together, the hybrid cloud, technology, analytics and tools teams; collaborating, finding ideas and creating solutions to help solve everyday problems is the best part of IBM.”

Amit, Finance Delivery Leader

Roles in Enterprise Operations Explore a few of our key job categories. Talent Acquisition Partner

Serve an integral role as the point of contact for both candidates and hiring managers, guiding them through the full recruitment life cycle.

Manage complex components of an engagement, working closely with clients and their customers to understand their pain points.

Hone your storytelling skills and build a strong culture of collaboration to engage, connect and inspire our community.

Work at global scales with procurement, buying, financial and accounting operations.

Play a role in fostering an inclusive work environment where everyone can develop, advance and thrive, while being their authentic selves.

Featured Enterprise Operations jobs
View all Enterprise Operations jobs
Join our talent network

Stay up-to-date on career opportunities in Enterprise Operations that match your skills and interests.

