Discover Exciting Career Opportunities with IBM Finance

At IBM Finance, we believe in crafting a dynamic environment where professionals can make a real difference while advancing their careers. Our team is dedicated to driving strategic initiatives, effectively managing risk, and ensuring compliance with regulations across varied industries. By becoming part of IBM Finance, you’ll have the opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, enhancing your analytical and communication skills – all while leveraging cutting-edge technologies and methodologies.
Applying to IBM Finance opens doors to various professional growth opportunities, including access to extensive resources, mentorship programs, and leadership development initiatives. We cherish a collaborative culture that allows team members to work closely with colleagues and executives, ensuring that everyone has the chance to contribute meaningfully to our shared success.
In this piece, you’ll learn about the types of roles within IBM Finance, and how this team provides guidance across key areas of IBM to ultimately ensure the operations and sustainability of the business.
Want to explore your future in finance with IBM?
IBM Finance is an attractive choice for professionals looking to make a meaningful impact in their careers. As Felipe from our Finance team states, “IBM Finance fosters a culture of collaboration and inclusivity, providing employees an exceptional inclusive and diverse work environment.” This environment not only supports individual growth but also enhances the team’s collective achievements.
IBM Finance stands out due to its broad spectrum of financial services tailored to meet the diverse needs of IBM’s global operations. Our team provides expert guidance on key areas such as accounting, taxation, treasury, risk management, and mergers & acquisitions. This ensures the financial stability and sustainability of IBM’s business endeavors, all while maintaining strong relationships with internal departments, external auditors, and regulatory bodies, thereby facilitating efficient communication and collaboration.
Carmelena, CFO for Americas Power, shares, “Your work can have a direct impact on business performance and clients, which is very fulfilling. It is also a great experience to be at the forefront of new technologies and ideas that contribute to products that change how people live and work.”
Working with IBM Finance means being part of a team that places heavy emphasis on integrity, transparency, and compliance with laws and regulations. Our department upholds high standards regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, along with the reliability of our financial reporting.
Employees in IBM Finance work across the globe to foster an environment that encourages innovation and growth. By partnering with different IBM lines of business, we develop and execute strategies that deliver long-term shareholder value. Our responsibilities include managing IBM’s portfolio, continuously strengthening it through investment and divestment, and implementing a framework of internal controls that effectively manage risk while maintaining the highest standards in financial reporting. Our core functional areas include:
Record, analyze and report worldwide financial data to support IBM’s required external reporting and the internal management and measurement systems.
Steward IBM’s performance by leading the framework of internal control, which enables effective and efficient operations, compliance with laws and regulations and reliable reporting. Provide complimentary expertise and alternative perspectives to strengthen organizational capability and risk acumen across the enterprise.
Lead agile squads in the development and interpretation of executive actions and strategic plans to deliver shareholder value. Measure actual results against expectations to support revenue growth, productivity, and cash management. Link financial strategies to assist in the management of IBM’s transactional, services and as-a-service business models. Interface with both line and finance management and executives.
Elizabeth, a Cloud, Strategy & Plan Coordinator, reflects, “Every day at IBM Finance is a masterclass in innovation, collaboration, and growth. The diverse projects and continuous learning create a thrilling environment. Witnessing our global impact on businesses and communities is incredibly rewarding, blending challenge and fulfillment perfectly.”
Perform independent assessments of business processes to ensure that an effective risk management program exists. Provide objective assessments of the adequacy and effectiveness of the company’s internal control systems to help IBM deliver value to its shareholders and earn the trust of investors.
Support IBM’s acquisitions, divestitures and minority investments to meet the strategic goals of the company. Work closely with various functions across IBM to coordinate the end-to-end process from identification to integration/separation. Enable how to convey our industry, foundational changes and value proposition to IBM clients and partners.
Protect, manage, and grow IBM Free Cash Flow.
Enable two-way communication between IBM, the financial community, and other constituencies to contribute toward achieving a fair valuation. Communicate operational and financial strategies to external stakeholders and provide updates on progress and changes.
Define the financial business model for IBM and assert the price of IBM’s offerings to existing or potential consumers, while complying with IBM’s objectives of growth and profit.
Lead a “best in class” Global Tax Organization that partners with its customers (i.e., business units, regions, countries, and CHQ functions) to achieve IBM’s desired business results. At the same time, you’ll be optimizing IBM’s global direct and indirect tax position.
For more than 110 years, IBM has been a catalyst that makes the world work better, and we remain dedicated to driving actionable change and outcomes for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive society.
