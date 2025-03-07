Web Content Strategy at IBM: Discover the ibm.com Team

I have worked “in web” nearly my entire career. Somewhere along the way, I became skilled in web content strategy and information architecture, but there is so much more to web – and even more to great web.

At IBM, we bring together all the expertise needed to run a successful website with the desire to build a meaningful and lasting digital presence. IBM.com is the gateway to IBM with over 60 million visitors to the website in 2023 (up 10 million from 2022). This means our team influences billions in annual revenue.