Web Content Strategy at IBM: Discover the ibm.com Team

Betsy Rohtbart is the Vice President of IBM.com. She joined IBM in 2022, and brings extensive expertise in web content strategy and information architecture. In this interview, she shares what it’s like to oversee a website viewed by more than 60 million visitors, along with the types of skills her team has to make this happen.
I have worked “in web” nearly my entire career. Somewhere along the way, I became skilled in web content strategy and information architecture, but there is so much more to web – and even more to great web.
At IBM, we bring together all the expertise needed to run a successful website with the desire to build a meaningful and lasting digital presence. IBM.com is the gateway to IBM with over 60 million visitors to the website in 2023 (up 10 million from 2022). This means our team influences billions in annual revenue.
We are a team with a wide range of skills including Adobe platforms, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization), testing, personalization, content automation, web information architecture, and more.
Our team is made up of experts across web strategy, research, design, content, engineering, operations, analytics, project management and more.
Our culture of collaboration, curiosity and each person’s uniqueness is what makes everything we do possible. And even though we are spread across the globe, we are all driven by the same thing: data.
Enabling an environment of constant development, learning and challenges that transform the world is part of our essence.
The IBM.com team members have the opportunity to deploy innovative, creative, stand-out web experiences that not only reflect IBM’s brand and product leadership, but also drive quantifiable engagement, conversion, and revenue.
I love being on the IBM.com team, and here are some of the reasons why:
100%! Our team is growing significantly, and we have several incredible opportunities for anyone who wants to join us. I highly encourage everyone who is interested and has skills in the area to check out our opportunities on our careers website and always follow our social media to find out more about our culture and our people.
