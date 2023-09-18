IBM leverages the power of technology and innovation to drive climate solutions, especially for the communities and organizations most impacted by climate change and environmental challenges. In addition, IBM has a commitment to volunteerism, allowing inspired IBMers to combine their talent and skills with passion and purpose.

Through programs like the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, a pro bono social impact program that applies IBM technologies, such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), IBM volunteers donate their time and expertise to help create a lasting impact in communities around the world. Takahito Motonaga is one of these volunteers and he is making a difference in the community where he grew up: Miyakojima City, Okinawa, Japan.

Sustainability issues are often complex, created by a variety of factors, yet Takahito knows the importance of understanding various local realities and bringing heart and passion into the work we do. He serves as the squad leader for the IBM Sustainability Accelerator’s clean energy project in Miyakojima City, where the team is working to develop an energy forecasting model using Cloud and AI solutions. This model aims to contribute to improving the community’s self-sufficiency in clean, renewable energy. He also works closely with the community where he grew up, using local perspectives to strengthen his team’s approach to the project.



