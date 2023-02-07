IBM Integration

Overview

Integration is essential

As many organizations are discovering, digital transformation fuels innovation and boosts speed to market. In the process, data often gets trapped in silos, impeding the ability of users, both inside and outside the business, to access the information they need.

With IBM® integration solutions, you can connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely.

Capabilities

API management

Power your digital transformation with a comprehensive API strategy, managing all your APIs from a unified and centrally visible solution.
iPaaS and application integration

Map and transform data between applications and systems across private, public and hybrid cloud environments.
Enterprise messaging

Ensure critical business data is protected through its journey and that it will reliably arrive in the right place, at the right time.
Event integration

Put events to work for your business, powering hyper-responsive applications that can react to changes in the world.

What analysts are saying

Gartner: Leader in API Management

IBM named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Full Life Cycle API Management solutions.

 IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022.

IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022.

 Register for the report Gartner: Among top 3 vendors

IBM ranked among highest three vendors in every use case in 2022 Gartner® Report: Critical Capabilities for Full Life Cycle API Management.

 Register for the report

Client stories

Green beer bottles filling on the conveyor belt in the brewery factory
Heineken

Integration capabilities helped connect 165 breweries in over 70 countries with 350 brands to streamline operations and strengthen the value chain.

 Read the case study
22012020-dede-elektromobilitaet-volkswagen-444x320
FAW-Volkswagen

Beyond producing great vehicles, the company wanted to turn first-time buyers into lifetime customers.

 Read the case study
Farmer feeding cows in a barn
TINE

Norwegian dairy company goes from ad hoc integrations to streamlined operations, connecting across 7,000 dairy farms and 30 processing plants.

 Read the case study

Learn more

What is API management?

Learn how API management can power digital transformation.

 Visit the learn hub What is iPaaS?

Learn how integration platform as a service (iPaaS) can simplify integration across on-premises and cloud environments.

 Learn how EDA can power hyper-responsive, cloud-native applications.

Learn how EDA can power hyper-responsive, cloud-native applications.

 Visit the learn hub
Next steps

Discover how you can use these integration solutions to achieve new levels of business performance

