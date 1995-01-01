In the pre-networked office, communication among coworkers took the form of a phone call, a written memo or an in-person meeting. Every record was kept on paper and stored somewhere, retrievable in the future by someone who would stop what they were doing to go get it. In 1982, studies showed that managers and professionals spent 25% of their working hours on rote activities, such as filing and seeking out documents, scheduling meetings, locating other coworkers and proofreading.

The guiding vision of PROFS was to streamline those tasks using a system of workstations connected by a digital network. PROFS emerged from an in-house network of individual machines and applications developed at IBM’s Poughkeepsie offices between 1970 and 1972. The earliest version, called Office System or OFS, improved on the initial, in-house system by adding a centralized database server to store and share documents, as well as a centralized virtual machine for managing mail. With these innovations, the networked office was born.

PROFS debuted as a system of networked terminals that allowed electronic word processing and document sharing: manuals, telephone directories and employee handbooks — all of it searchable via a command-line interface. It also provided shared calendars and a program that could send written messages across the network, informally called PROFS Notes. This system streamlined the work of typists, administrative assistants and clerks, while simultaneously making communications available to managers with a few keystrokes. In an effort to maximize impact, the system, as indicated in one of the terminal’s technical specifications, was designed for anyone who could type at least 10 words per minute.

Bill Patzer, a manager at IBM Oswego, was especially taken with PROFS Notes. “It’s eliminated phone calls for me. Instead of trying to contact several people and give them the same data, I enter it into the terminal, just press the ‘send’ key, and they all receive it simultaneously,” he told THINK. He also praised the way PROFS let him sign in to a remote network and view his own files when he was traveling to other offices.

In 1984, IBM introduced a line of personal computer workstations that could send and receive email, share documents and control peripheral devices like printers via the PROFS network protocol. With this innovation, the networked office moved out of the realm of specialized data-processing centers and into general use.