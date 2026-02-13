Think on Tour Singapore 2025

Continue the dialogue, explore related content around the day's topics on the State of AI Adoption

Think Singapore 2025

The AI Revolution - Transforming Today’s Government & Industries, Shaping Tomorrow's World

On August 20, Think Singapore 2025 brought together C-suite leaders, senior executives, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of AI in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Participants uncovered actionable insights, breakthrough strategies, and real-world success stories focused on building scalable, trustworthy technology.

Think Singapore 2025 also provided unique opportunities to connect, collaborate, and build lasting partnerships — fueling innovation across AI, automation, productivity, and hybrid cloud.

Missed the event or want to revisit key moments? Explore the curated resources below to continue the conversation and lead the change in AI. 

Keynotes

Unlock the full value of enterprise AI
Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise
Embracing AI for lasting advantage
Harness hybrid cloud to power AI value at scale

Speakers

Be inspired by IBM experts and clients who are revolutionizing their organisations with AI. Gain exclusive insights on deploying trusted AI, leveraging AI-ready data, and building resilient, future-facing infrastructure to drive productivity and efficiency in an evolving digital landscape.
Rob Thomas smiling
Rob Thomas

Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM

 

Hans Dekker smiling
Hans Dekkers

General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific

Catherine Lian smiling
Catherine Lian

General Manager and Technology Leader, IBM ASEAN

Juhi McClelland smiling
Juhi McClelland

Managing Partner, Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific

 

Barry Baker smiling
Barry Baker

Chief Operating Officer of IBM Infrastructure and General Manager of IBM Systems, IBM

 

Parul Mishra smiling
Parul Mishra

Vice President of Worldwide Sales, AI Assistants and AI Productivity, IBM

Yeow Boon Ng smiling
Yeow Boon Ng

Deputy Chief Executive (Development), HTX (Home Team Science & Technology Agency)

Henry Hoo Soo Pin smiling
Henry Hoo Soo Pin

Director of Digital and Corporate Transformation, Chief Information Officer, Chief Data Officer, Ministry of Defence

Ken Svensson smiling sitting on a chair
Ken Svensson

Managing Director, Orbix Custodian

Giang Hoang Nguyen smiling
Giang Hoang Nguyen

Chairman, DNSE Securities
Vincent Loy smiling
Vincent Loy

Assistant Managing Director (Technology), Monetary Authority of Singapore
Vejay Kumar smiling
Vejay Kumar

Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Memory and Computing & General Manager of Smart Modular Technologies Malaysia

Actionable Insights

The ensuing dialogues covered a range of critical topics and we invite you to explore these in more detail by browsing the varied resources included here which range from broad strategic summaries to actionable, practical guides and workshops. 

Please do share these valuable takeaways with your colleagues to fuel informed discussions and collaborative progress.
Insights IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Learn about Multi-Agent Orchestration using IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Free Trial IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Try building an agent for free Sign up for the IBM watsonx Orchestrate trial

Insights AI Productivity

Integrate AI agents and assistants to boost productivity however you work

