Continue the dialogue, explore related content around the day's topics on the State of AI Adoption
On August 20, Think Singapore 2025 brought together C-suite leaders, senior executives, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of AI in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.
Participants uncovered actionable insights, breakthrough strategies, and real-world success stories focused on building scalable, trustworthy technology.
Think Singapore 2025 also provided unique opportunities to connect, collaborate, and build lasting partnerships — fueling innovation across AI, automation, productivity, and hybrid cloud.
Missed the event or want to revisit key moments? Explore the curated resources below to continue the conversation and lead the change in AI.
Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM
General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific
General Manager and Technology Leader, IBM ASEAN
Managing Partner, Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific
Chief Operating Officer of IBM Infrastructure and General Manager of IBM Systems, IBM
Vice President of Worldwide Sales, AI Assistants and AI Productivity, IBM
Deputy Chief Executive (Development), HTX (Home Team Science & Technology Agency)
Director of Digital and Corporate Transformation, Chief Information Officer, Chief Data Officer, Ministry of Defence
Managing Director, Orbix Custodian
Chairman, DNSE Securities
Assistant Managing Director (Technology), Monetary Authority of Singapore
Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Memory and Computing & General Manager of Smart Modular Technologies Malaysia
The ensuing dialogues covered a range of critical topics and we invite you to explore these in more detail by browsing the varied resources included here which range from broad strategic summaries to actionable, practical guides and workshops.
Please do share these valuable takeaways with your colleagues to fuel informed discussions and collaborative progress.
Learn about Multi-Agent Orchestration using IBM watsonx Orchestrate
Try building an agent for free Sign up for the IBM watsonx Orchestrate trial
Integrate AI agents and assistants to boost productivity however you work
Stay close on the most important tech industry trends, featuring exclusive coverage on the biggest stories and updates coming out of the Think events.