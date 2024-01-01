Kate Woolley, General Manager of IBM Ecosystem, joined esteemed IBM leaders including CEO Arvind Krishna, and your fellow business partner peers. In this dynamic session, attendees gained insights into key transformative deals, the future of generative AI, and the exciting announcement of the six Global Winners of the IBM Partner Plus Awards.
IBM Business Partners had the opportunity to discuss hot topics relevant to their region. The panels were led by ecosystem leaders who play a role in shaping the strategy of the Partner Plus program - aiming to provide partners with insider access while encouraging the sharing of ideas among peers.
The IBM Partner Plus program sponsors took the lead in hosting interactive discussions that concentrated on key business value topics. These discussions highlighted how the sponsors collaborate with IBM to assist clients in achieving their AI for business goals.