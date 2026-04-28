Wednesday, 3 June | 4:00 PM–4:20 PM

Theater session

AI agents deliver value when powered by real-time data with the right context. Yet, many organizations still rely on outdated or fragmented information, limiting AI impact and increasing risk.



In this session, learn how to deliver real-time data as AI-ready context across structured and unstructured sources in hybrid environments to maximize the value of your Snowflake investments. See how streaming and historical data integration enable fresh, governed data to flow into and out of Snowflake, reducing data movement and supporting processing where data lives. Discover how real-time integration, governance and an open hybrid data foundation work together to power AI agents and your business to act with confidence with the right data at the right time.