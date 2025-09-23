IBM and The Information will host, “Is AI the New Referee?” The evening event will feature a cocktail reception and discussion on how AI is reshaping sports and its fans. From player performance and coaching tactics to media viewing and spectator engagement, AI is changing the game at every level. This session will explore the opportunities and challenges ahead as AI redefines the future of sports on and off the field.

The evening will include a fireside chat with a high profile guest from the tech and sports sector, followed by a panel discussion with Costa Kladianos, EVP and Head of Technology for the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium; Kara Nortman, Founder Angel City, Monarch Collective; and Jonathan Adashek, IBM’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. The panel will be moderated by The Information’s Sara Germano. A networking reception will conclude the evening.