IBM is hosting a variety of events across quantum, AI in sports, virtual computing and AI agents. Join us for podcast recordings, panels, cocktails and more!
IBM and The Information will host, “Is AI the New Referee?” The evening event will feature a cocktail reception and discussion on how AI is reshaping sports and its fans. From player performance and coaching tactics to media viewing and spectator engagement, AI is changing the game at every level. This session will explore the opportunities and challenges ahead as AI redefines the future of sports on and off the field.
The evening will include a fireside chat with a high profile guest from the tech and sports sector, followed by a panel discussion with Costa Kladianos, EVP and Head of Technology for the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium; Kara Nortman, Founder Angel City, Monarch Collective; and Jonathan Adashek, IBM’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. The panel will be moderated by The Information’s Sara Germano. A networking reception will conclude the evening.
SVP Marketing & Communications
IBM
Co-founder, Angel City Football Club & Managing Partner, Monarch Collective
Angel City Football Club & Monarch Collective
Executive Vice President, Head of Technology
San Francisco 49ers & Levi’s Stadium
Reporter, The Future of Sports
The Information
Malcolm Gladwell and Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Quantum, will dive into the transformative potential of quantum computing, from groundbreaking research to real-world applications and a growing ecosystem driving the future of technology.
This discussion will be a live recording of the Smart Talks with IBM podcast series. Registration will open at 8:45 AM, with the podcast recording beginning promptly at 9:30 AM. A reception with coffee and light bites will follow the session.
IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Quantum
IBM
Host of Smart Talks with IBM, Editorial Director and Co-Founder of Pushkin Industries
Pushkin Industries
Scaling Over Cocktails: IBM Ventures and a16z speedrun will host a lively evening of big ideas, drinks, and bites as they bring together founders, investors, and innovators shaping the future of tech. Attendees will mix, mingle, and spark new collaborations with some of the brightest minds in venture and the startup ecosystem spanning various industries in the Bay Area.
Emily Fontaine, Global Head of Venture Capital, IBM and Andrew Lee, Partner at a16z and Founder of speedrun, will provide opening remarks about how they see the VC ecosystem expanding coast to coast in the name of AI.
VP, Global Head of Venture Capital, IBM Ventures
IBM
Partner
Andreessen Horowitz
Join this hands-on workshop designed for developers interested in building AI agents. You'll build a production ready agent by using the BeeAI framework, walking away with a tangible example you can adapt for your own use cases. Learn to implement the components that make BeeAI agents production-ready: control over agent behavior, built-in caching, memory optimization, resource management and real-time monitoring with OpenTelemetry.
Some of the world's most iconic events choose IBM to design, develop and deliver their world-class digital experiences.
IBM is transforming Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Formula One data into a fully re-imagined digital experience for millions of fans around the world in 2025.
IBM Ventures accelerate innovation through our capital-plus model, leveraging IBM's global reach and vast ecosystem of experts to help startups scale.
IBM's open-source bet on the future of multiagent systems makes it possible to discover, run and compose AI agents from any framework.