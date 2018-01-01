Home Consulting Neudesic Neudesic, an IBM Company
Technology, strategies and solutions that drive business growth 
Explore the future of AI 5 reasons you need a modern app
Four adults discussing strategies and solutions between three screens in a boardroom
Overview
Technology, strategies and solutions that drive business growth

Neudesic, an IBM company, is the trusted technology partner in innovative business automation and cloud support, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. The consulting team combines business and technology expertise with comprehensive cloud and data-driven solutions. This approach includes Microsoft Azure and technologies, custom application development, comprehensive managed services and business software products.

 Explore Neudesic services
Benefits 18x As an 18-time winner of Microsoft Partner of the Year, Neudesic® continues to deliver solutions across Data and AI, cloud migration and strategy, app modernization, workplace solutions, full-stack development, and managed services.​ 30+ With over 30 co-sell solutions, Neudesic is positioned as Microsoft's #1 IP Co-Sell Partner based on the company's track record of success in developing and delivering solutions that use Microsoft products, technologies and services. Awards As the 2023 Microsoft Global Modernizing Apps and US AI Partner of the Year Winner, Neudesic is recognized for helping clients successfully scale AI initiatives while accelerating time to market, modernizing on-prem apps by using Microsoft technologies and leveraging repeatable IP.
Meet our experts Orion Gebremedhin

As a leader in the Data & AI space at Neudesic, Orion helps clients achieve their full potential through transformational data and analytics solutions.

Chad Cook

Chad leads Neudesic’s App Innovation practice and the company’s Solution Centers. He also serves as a professor at Ohio State University, and is passionate about cloud-native architecture and software engineering.

 Eric Stoltze

Eric brings 20 years of experience in the art of designing, developing, and leading in technology. He is passionate about building solutions that foster a strong relationship between business units and technology groups, and enjoys helping clients adopt the cloud to grow their businesses.
Now that we’ve automated invoice processing on Azure using Neudesic’s Document Intelligence Platform solution, we’re able to reduce the cycle time, improve quality, and boost throughput capability. Ultimately, it makes it easier to do business with us. Jerry Walker CFO and CIO, Animal Supply Company Read the case study
Resources Maximizing efficiency: The impact of ChatGPT integrations on workplace productivity

Read about 4 areas where ChatGPT and other OpenAI models will may drive individual productivity gains, which will add up and have a positive impact on your business.

 Case study: Inland Regional Center (IRC)

Learn why IRC selected Neudesic to accelerate their journey to Microsoft Azure when their existing on-prem legacy system was having costly issues in reporting and management.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
IBM Garage™ is the collaborative, hands-on approach at the heart of IBM Consulting. It is the intersection of business strategy, design, technology, culture and innovation. Together we workshop the practices, develop the technologies and provide the expertise your business needs to help chart your transformation journey from ideation, to build, to scale. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.

 Register now