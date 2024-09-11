Home Consulting IBM Copilot Runway IBM Copilot Runway
Designed to help enterprises create and deploy custom Copilots
Microsoft® Copilot is an AI assistant designed to boost employee productivity and creativity across day-to-day tasks and is already at work in tools used every day, such as Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. But for some businesses, there is a need for a more specific, customized solution. That’s when custom copilots come into play. Custom copilots can be tailor-made to a business’s specific use case and built to its exact specifications.

To help businesses navigate the complexity and uncertainty of this fast-evolving landscape, IBM Consulting® announced IBM Copilot Runway, a new offering designed to help enterprises create, customize, deploy and manage copilots.
Benefits Enhance productivity and drive business success

Reducing customer support costs or increasing engineering capacity can lead to added value to your bottom line.

 Tailored fit

Custom Copilots can be tailored to fit the needs of specific business scenarios.

 Efficient deployment

Custom Copilots can be efficiently deployed to help reduce the time and effort often required for implementations.

Capabilities

A customized framework to help organizations deploy Copilots at scale, aligning with their unique needs and goals for smooth integration and maximum impact.

Use IBM's Copilot Catalyst to design Copilots that are flexible and adaptable, empowering organizations to meet their unique needs effectively and efficiently.

A library of pre-built Copilots for specific use cases, saving time and effort in implementation.
Use cases Procurement & Finance Copilot

Assist procurement specialists in extracting valuable insights from contracts thereby aiding users in understanding contract terms, obligations and risks more efficiently, enabling informed decision-making and streamlined contract management processes.

 Agent & Field Service Copilot

Copilot for agents and technicians, offering Gen AI search, self-service options, real-time assistance, upsell/ cross-sell recommendations, and contextual support for streamlined operations and enhanced customer experiences.

 KYC Copilot

Copilot which aims to automate and expedite the KYC verification process, ensuring compliance with regulations while reducing the time and effort required from bank staff.

 Employee Experience Copilot

Copilot for employees to enhance employee engagement, reduce manual tasks and ensure a seamless experience throughout the employee lifecycle - from onboarding to day-to-day operations.

 Digital Twin

Dynamic digital replica of a physical entity, collaborating with human operators to simulate, monitor and optimize real-world performance, enhancing decision-making and efficiency.

Case study

A middle-aged asian woman in blue jeans sitting on the bed in a yoga pose in front of a laptop.
Banking
Virgin Money

Virgin Money, a top six UK bank with 6.6m retail and business customers, was quick to recognise the gen AI opportunity and how it could help them achieve their ambition to be the UK’s best digital bank. 

Resources IBM Copilot Runway for Banking Operations

Accelerate processes and workflows that adhere to the demands of today’s modern financial landscape.

 How to Accelerate Innovation with Microsoft Copilot

Hear leaders and participants share experiences and insights on how to create prototypes and MVPs using Copilot.

 IBM Introduces New Microsoft Copilot Capabilities to Fuel AI-Powered Business Transformation IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2024 Vendor Assessment
