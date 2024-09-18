Unlocking business transformation: IBM Consulting enhances Microsoft Copilot capabilities

Generative AI is driving significant revenue for tech companies while also yielding tangible benefits. For large organizations implementing AI solutions across their entire enterprise, the impact can be substantial. For example, reducing customer support costs or increasing engineering capacity can lead to billions of dollars in added value to their bottom line.
Microsoft is at the forefront of innovation in the generative AI market, where advancements in natural language processing (NLP) are powering the reasoning engine behind AI systems, driving further breakthroughs and opportunities. Microsoft® Copilot is an AI assistant designed to boost employee productivity and creativity across day-to-day tasks and is already at work in tools used every day, such as Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. But for some businesses, there is a need for a more specific, customized solution. That’s when custom copilots come into play. Custom copilots can be tailor-made to a business’s specific use case and built to its exact specifications.
To help businesses navigate the complexity and uncertainty of this fast-evolving landscape, IBMConsulting® announced a pioneering offering, developed to guide businesses toward increased productivity and success.
Introducing IBM® Copilot Runway, a unique offering that enables businesses to transform their processes and successfully scale AI. The IBM Copilot Runway offering is designed to help enterprises create and deploy copilots and seamlessly integrate copilots’ generative AI into the goals and activities of diverse organizations. This integration will help guide them toward increased productivity and efficiency in new domains.
The offering is designed to enhance and streamline business processes through 3 distinct paths:
The Copilot Runway Adoption Framework is a customized framework that helps organizations deploy copilots at scale. It prioritizes use cases by return on investment (ROI), defines operating models, and streamlines the deployment process for smooth integration and maximum impact.
The development and integration of copilots into complex workflows can be a time-consuming task. Copilot Catalyst is an IBM Consulting accelerator that helps build and deploy copilots and offers high flexibility and adaptability in copilot creation. Copilot Catalyst streamlines the deployment of custom copilots, facilitates seamless data integration and comes with multimodel support so clients can select the optimal large language model (LLM) for the specific task. Copilot Catalyst offers a wide range of benefits that can help users to streamline their workflows and make informed decisions. Organizations can unlock user control and enable strategic decision-making with Copilot Catalyst’s robust features and functionalities.
Prebuilt custom copilots offer ready-made solutions designed to help reduce implementation time and effort. Clients choose from a library of options that can immediately impact their businesses by facilitating decision-making, customer service and employee experience. This AI-powered tool empowers agents with self-service questions, provides personalized recommendations, extracts complex terms from contracts and enhances employee engagement.
These tailored custom copilots are each designed to address specific use cases and expedite deployment.
The IBM Copilot Runway offering provides numerous advantages by helping clients increase productivity, enhance performance, accelerate copilot development and drive value realization. This collaboration between Microsoft and IBM Consulting offers a special chance for businesses to stay competitive amid rapid change. By using the capabilities of the IBM Copilot Runway offering, businesses will be empowered to improve their efficiency, spur innovation and achieve superior results.
