Unlocking business transformation: IBM Consulting enhances Microsoft Copilot capabilities

Generative AI is driving significant revenue for tech companies while also yielding tangible benefits. For large organizations implementing AI solutions across their entire enterprise, the impact can be substantial. For example, reducing customer support costs or increasing engineering capacity can lead to billions of dollars in added value to their bottom line.

Microsoft is at the forefront of innovation in the generative AI market, where advancements in natural language processing (NLP) are powering the reasoning engine behind AI systems, driving further breakthroughs and opportunities. Microsoft® Copilot is an AI assistant designed to boost employee productivity and creativity across day-to-day tasks and is already at work in tools used every day, such as Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. But for some businesses, there is a need for a more specific, customized solution. That’s when custom copilots come into play. Custom copilots can be tailor-made to a business’s specific use case and built to its exact specifications.

To help businesses navigate the complexity and uncertainty of this fast-evolving landscape, IBMConsulting® announced a pioneering offering, developed to guide businesses toward increased productivity and success.

Introducing IBM® Copilot Runway, a unique offering that enables businesses to transform their processes and successfully scale AI. The IBM Copilot Runway offering is designed to help enterprises create and deploy copilots and seamlessly integrate copilots’ generative AI into the goals and activities of diverse organizations. This integration will help guide them toward increased productivity and efficiency in new domains.

The offering is designed to enhance and streamline business processes through 3 distinct paths: