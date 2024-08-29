Microsoft® Copilot is an AI assistant designed to boost employee productivity and creativity across day-to-day tasks and is already at work in tools used every day, such as Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. But for some businesses, there is a need for a more specific, customized solution. That’s when custom copilots come into play. Custom copilots can be tailor-made to a business’s specific use case and built to its exact specifications.
To help businesses navigate the complexity and uncertainty of this fast-evolving landscape, IBM Consulting® announced IBM Copilot Runway, a new offering designed to help enterprises create, customize, deploy and manage copilots.
Reducing customer support costs or increasing engineering capacity can lead to added value to your bottom line.
Custom Copilots can be tailored to fit the needs of specific business scenarios.
Custom Copilots can be efficiently deployed to help reduce the time and effort often required for implementations.
A customized framework to help organizations deploy Copilots at scale, aligning with their unique needs and goals for smooth integration and maximum impact.
Use IBM's Copilot Catalyst to design Copilots that are flexible and adaptable, empowering organizations to meet their unique needs effectively and efficiently.
A library of pre-built Copilots for specific use cases, saving time and effort in implementation.
Assist procurement specialists in extracting valuable insights from contracts thereby aiding users in understanding contract terms, obligations and risks more efficiently, enabling informed decision-making and streamlined contract management processes.
Copilot for agents and technicians, offering Gen AI search, self-service options, real-time assistance, upsell/ cross-sell recommendations, and contextual support for streamlined operations and enhanced customer experiences.
Copilot which aims to automate and expedite the KYC verification process, ensuring compliance with regulations while reducing the time and effort required from bank staff.
Copilot for employees to enhance employee engagement, reduce manual tasks and ensure a seamless experience throughout the employee lifecycle - from onboarding to day-to-day operations.
Dynamic digital replica of a physical entity, collaborating with human operators to simulate, monitor and optimize real-world performance, enhancing decision-making and efficiency.
Accelerate processes and workflows that adhere to the demands of today’s modern financial landscape.
Hear leaders and participants share experiences and insights on how to create prototypes and MVPs using Copilot.