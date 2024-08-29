Microsoft® Copilot is an AI assistant designed to boost employee productivity and creativity across day-to-day tasks and is already at work in tools used every day, such as Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. But for some businesses, there is a need for a more specific, customized solution. That’s when custom copilots come into play. Custom copilots can be tailor-made to a business’s specific use case and built to its exact specifications.



To help businesses navigate the complexity and uncertainty of this fast-evolving landscape, IBM Consulting® announced IBM Copilot Runway, a new offering designed to help enterprises create, customize, deploy and manage copilots.