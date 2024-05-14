Initially, YouCan hosted its platform on premises on the IBM Classic infrastructure using a mix of IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers for classic infrastructure and IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for Classic Infrastructure. The Startup with IBM team provided the technology and expertise to get the platform up and running, as well as ongoing support.

YouCan tapped into its founding board members, including a key influencer in the e-commerce marketing world, to enlist a group of beta testers to try out the platform at the end of 2019. The sellers testing the platform pulled in USD 1 million in online sales.

The success of the beta test led to a full-fledged launch in January 2020. The YouCan team once again put their social media cachet to work, promoting the platform building up to the launch with an Instagram campaign and tutorials showing the YouCan platform in action. Post-launch, the YouCan team continued to develop and maintain the platform, applying feedback from real-life users and iterating daily to add requested features and improvements.

A month after the launch, COVID-19 hit. Initially sales dipped, but by April, they began a steep and steady incline as the feasibility and practicality of selling online during lockdown became abundantly clear.

Over the course of the year, the company began to outgrow its existing architecture. It needed the flexibility and scalability that only the public cloud offered. In early 2021, YouCan migrated its platform to IBM Cloud Virtual Server for Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) on IBM Cloud, using IBM Cloud Object Storage to house its vast store of data, including customer files and images.

The company quickly experienced the benefits of the move. “IBM Cloud makes us more agile. We can spin up servers in minutes and power them down when we don’t need them,” says Bahij. “It gives us the flexibility to experiment with new things and significantly reduce both wasted energy and overhead resources.”

One of the keys to YouCan’s success is its focus on quality of service — providing a user-friendly experience and reliable platform performance. The platform’s rich assortment of customer-focused features attests to this commitment, as does its practice of innovating to better serve its African markets.

For example, in Africa, payments for online purchases are often cash on delivery, making it difficult for sellers to count online orders as bookings. To help its sellers resolve this issue, the company developed a way for them to accept orders as pipeline bookings that convert to full orders upon delivery and payment.

Similarly, in many parts of Africa, sellers are unable to accept online payments. The company is currently beta testing YouCan Pay, an online payment solution for sellers with broader ramifications for other African businesses. “We are working to promote online payment options in Africa,” says Bahij. “A lot of people want this, so we are trying to help solve a communitywide problem to the best of our ability.”