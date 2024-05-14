The station opted to expand its longtime relationship with IBM by integrating Max Engage with Watson® and Max Social from The Weather Company®, an IBM Business, into its platforms to broaden its digital capabilities and aid meteorologists with on-air broadcasts. The AI tool helps WKRN meteorologists automatically produce, distribute and monetize compelling, relevant weather content across their platforms throughout the day, easing their workflow, improving viewer engagement and driving revenue.

“As a meteorologist, I can concentrate on the television aspect, and Max Engage is taking care of everything else,” adds Breezy. “I say it all the time, when I’m by myself and I’m in the middle of a tornado warning, it’s such a useful tool because it’s populating and doing everything.”

Such an event came just after midnight on the morning of March 3, 2020. A tornado warning was issued as a funnel quickly descended into the area. Breezy recalls that she and her team were on television for almost 24 hours straight. Yet, with the help of Max Engage’s automated cross-platform messaging solution, the station was able to send new warnings out both to its weather app and to its social media pages. The Max solution also kept Breezy alert while on television, letting her know when a new warning was issued, and it helped WKRN deliver real-time data to market quickly and accurately, in turn saving so many lives.

The station’s weather app alone began growing in leaps and bounds with a new layout that incorporated Max Engage features. WKRN’s sales team capitalized on the growth and collaborated with meteorologists on monetizing opportunities. Not wanting their viewers to get bogged down with endless and unrelatable ads, the WKRN team decided on a 3 – 5 second client-sponsored billboard for short weather videos. It then rolls seamlessly into the footage, acting as a promo-styled ad that brands the client’s name with the news.

“Weather is very important to people; they don’t want to sit through a 30-second commercial before hearing the forecast,” explains Kimberly Hood, Digital Sales Director at WKRN. “So, it took a little bit of trial and error and thoughtfulness as to when and where to place an advertising message to videos, but we found our sweet spot.”