The agreement between the two companies, which began in 2019, is based on the combination of AI services available on IBM Cloud® and automation systems.

WINDTRE relied on the technology and domain experts at IBM Consulting® to design, develop and manage the solution, which is powered by technologies such as IBM® watsonx™ Assistant, IBM Watson® Knowledge Studio and IBM Watson Natural Language Understanding. The watsonx Assistant platform classifies reports, Watson Knowledge Studio creates machine-learning and rules-based annotators to “train” IBM Watson on WINDTRE’s domain-specific topics, and Watson Natural Language Understanding extracts relevant information from the text. These solutions apply machine learning capabilities to understand human language, reason, extract information, suggest hypotheses for interpretation, learn, streamline and simplify ticket management.

After the analysis phase, tickets are enriched with information gathered from WINDTRE’s information systems and sent to automation systems for resolution. The ticket processing phase is now handled by robotic process automation (RPA) to optimize the process. This solution consists of two main components: the “dispatcher,” which takes tickets to be processed and places them in a queue within the solution, and the “performer,” which performs the resolution actions. At the architecture level, the robotics component is released on virtual machines in the cloud, making the IBM solution security-rich and scalable.

The integration was carried out using the Agile working method, followed by moments of sharing and communication between WINDTRE and IBM management to review objectives, results and priorities. A dedicated dashboard and reporting systems continuously monitor performance, volume and expected benefits.