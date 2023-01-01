“Leverage foundation models from watsonx, IBM's enterprise AI and data platform, to train the AI in the unique language of tennis. Generative AI built on these foundation models was applied to produce narration with varied sentence structure and vocabulary to make the clips informative and engaging.”
'Usama Al-Qassab
Marketing & Commercial Director
The All England Club
Known simply as “Wimbledon” (link resides outside of ibm.com), The Championships is the oldest of tennis’s four Grand Slams and one of the world’s highest-profile sporting events. Organized by the All England Lawn Tennis Club and based in London, Wimbledon has been a global sporting and cultural institution since 1877.
