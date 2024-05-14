Westpac New Zealand Ltd. uses the IBM Blueworks Live cloud-based business process management application to quickly create more than 2,000 artifacts, which will help improve asset reuse. Business challenge story As part of a larger business process management initiative, Westpac New Zealand Ltd. needed to create a process library. Transformation The bank used the IBM® Blueworks Live cloud-based business process management application to begin documenting its processes and storing its process documents. Benefits In just three months, the bank created more than 2,000 artifacts in the Blueworks Live application, which will help improve asset reuse.

Over two years, we probably got about 900–1,000 artifacts in our old library, whereas in three months we have over 2,000 in Blueworks Live. Sandra Moorhead Senior Manager of Process Transformation Westpac New Zealand Ltd.