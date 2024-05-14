Westpac New Zealand Ltd. uses the IBM Blueworks Live cloud-based business process management application to quickly create more than 2,000 artifacts, which will help improve asset reuse.
As part of a larger business process management initiative, Westpac New Zealand Ltd. needed to create a process library.
The bank used the IBM® Blueworks Live cloud-based business process management application to begin documenting its processes and storing its process documents.
In just three months, the bank created more than 2,000 artifacts in the Blueworks Live application, which will help improve asset reuse.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2013, IBM Corporation Software Group Route 100 Somers, NY 10589
Produced in the United States of America December 2013
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and Blueworks Live are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at iibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates. The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS Word documentUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT.
IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided. The client is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations applicable to it. IBM does not provide legal advice or represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that the client is in compliance with any law or regulation.
WSC14518-USEN-00