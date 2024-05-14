Home Case Studies Westpac New Zealand Ltd. Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
Using IBM Blueworks Live software, the bank creates thousands of reusable process artifacts
Westpac New Zealand Ltd. uses the IBM Blueworks Live cloud-based business process management application to quickly create more than 2,000 artifacts, which will help improve asset reuse.

 Business challenge story

As part of a larger business process management initiative, Westpac New Zealand Ltd. needed to create a process library.

 Transformation

The bank used the IBM® Blueworks Live cloud-based business process management application to begin documenting its processes and storing its process documents.

 Benefits

In just three months, the bank created more than 2,000 artifacts in the Blueworks Live application, which will help improve asset reuse.
Over two years, we probably got about 900–1,000 artifacts in our old library, whereas in three months we have over 2,000 in Blueworks Live. Sandra Moorhead Senior Manager of Process Transformation Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
Solution component IBM® BlueWorks Live
