Part of the E.ON Group, Westnetz maintains a major energy distribution network in western Germany. Every day, its more than 1,600 field engineers monitor and maintain roughly 175,000 km of electrical lines and 24,000 km of gas pipes alongside the company’s water and broadband networks. And as part of its efforts to keep all the related infrastructure and equipment operational, the business generates over 200,000 inspection reports and maintenance work orders each year.

Wanting to improve the handling of these service requests, Westnetz explored ways to optimize the efficiency of its processes, ideally decreasing support times and increasing reliability. In particular, the goal was to enable field engineers to access information and data faster and more conveniently—not only during normal, day-to-day operations but especially during outages and emergencies.

The way to reach this target was to align existing maintenance systems and synchronize the applications managing work orders, site mapping, outage alerts and dispatch data that were already in place.