Once the solution implementation is complete, Versandhaus Walz will be able to identify and react much faster to individual customer preferences, and boost share of wallet.

“Once our new e-commerce store is fully implemented, we will be able to look more closely at the reasons our customers abandon their carts, and take steps to determine that they do complete their transactions in future,” says Johannes Bernhardt. “We predict that deeper insight into customer behavior on the digital channel will enable us to identify and eliminate ‘sticking points’ along the customer journey, and shape a seamless experience for every visitor.

“What’s more, we will personalize our messages according to the items that each customer has recently browsed on the website. By tailoring our communications so accurately to suit customer preferences, we are confident that we will be able to boost our share of wallet in a competitive industry.”

Building on its early success, Versandhaus Walz has set out to fine-tune many aspects of its marketing activities to take greater advantage of data-driven marketing.

“For a number of years, we have been using analytics to estimate when each customer’s baby is due, and predict which of our products will be most relevant to their individual needs,” adds Johannes Bernhardt. “Our integrated approach to e-commerce will make it even easier to capture new data and refine our predictive models—opening the door for us to develop new data-driven marketing services for the business.”

Versandhaus Walz now plans to join up its online and offline worlds to gain a 360-degree view of each customer across all channels.

“By examining how customers interact with us across bricks-and-mortar stores, mobile, web and more, we can better understand their needs and preferences,” comments Johannes Bernhardt. “We can also determine the optimal channel to reach out to each customer, and send future offers to them via the best contact method. What’s more, because we will have a clear view of the ROI of each marketing channel, we’ll be able to make better decisions about our future marketing strategy.”

Ultimately, Versandhaus Walz will be able to develop new marketing capabilities quicker and at lower cost than ever before, sharpening its competitive edge.

Johannes Bernhardt concludes: “We are transforming our approach to customer journeys on the digital channel—and we are confident that our work today will help us to enhance the shopping experience and win greater market share in the future.”

