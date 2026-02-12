UKRI now operates on a unified, cloud-based platform that streamlines finance, HR, payroll, projects and procurement. This modernization has delivered tangible benefits: simplified processes, improved reporting, and real-time dashboards that give leaders visibility into operations and resource allocation. These capabilities enable UKRI to make faster, data-driven decisions that accelerate research programs and support its mission to fund pioneering research in areas like quantum computing and climate solutions.

Looking ahead, UKRI plans to leverage AI-driven features and advanced analytics within Oracle Fusion® to further enhance forecasting and strategic planning. With IBM Consulting continuing as a trusted advisor for optimisation and future enhancements, UKRI is positioned to scale its digital capabilities and strengthen its role as the UK’s primary research and innovation funder.