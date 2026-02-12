UKRI achieves unified processes and enhanced visibility with IBM Consulting
UKRI, the UK’s largest public funder of research and innovation, plays a critical role in advancing knowledge and driving economic, social, and cultural benefits. Managing grants and programs across multiple research councils and institutes requires agility and precision, but legacy systems made this difficult. Finance, HR, payroll, and procurement processes were siloed, resulting in process gaps and limiting visibility. With data scattered across various platforms, UKRI faced the challenge of consolidating and managing information to support informed decision-making and accelerating research impact.
To overcome these challenges, UKRI partnered with IBM Consulting® to migrate from its legacy on-premises Oracle® R12 system to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications®. Moving to the cloud was a strategic leap, bringing scalability, automation, and advanced analytics to an organisation that manages billions in research funding. IBM’s role extended beyond implementation: acting as a trusted consulting partner, IBM provided critical support for complex data migration and helped design a comprehensive training strategy, and embedded AI-driven capabilities to improve decision-making. By consolidating critical processes and enabling real-time insights, IBM helped UKRI transform its back-office into a data-powered engine for research excellence.
UKRI now operates on a unified, cloud-based platform that streamlines finance, HR, payroll, projects and procurement. This modernization has delivered tangible benefits: simplified processes, improved reporting, and real-time dashboards that give leaders visibility into operations and resource allocation. These capabilities enable UKRI to make faster, data-driven decisions that accelerate research programs and support its mission to fund pioneering research in areas like quantum computing and climate solutions.
Looking ahead, UKRI plans to leverage AI-driven features and advanced analytics within Oracle Fusion® to further enhance forecasting and strategic planning. With IBM Consulting continuing as a trusted advisor for optimisation and future enhancements, UKRI is positioned to scale its digital capabilities and strengthen its role as the UK’s primary research and innovation funder.
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is the UK’s largest public funder of research and innovation, investing around £8 billion annually to advance knowledge, improve lives, and drive economic growth. It unites multiple councils to support world-class research and business-led innovation across diverse fields, fostering a dynamic, inclusive system that benefits society locally and globally.
