With main offices in Warsaw and Łódź, Poland, Tutore provides dynamic, interactive education through online and classroom courses for children, teens and adults—from math and English to programming and graphics. It owns multiple brands, including ProfiLingua, the largest language school in the country and eTutor, the top language learning platform for individual and business customers.
With more than 335,000 students accessing over 60 courses served by more than 2,000 teachers, Tutore is growing fast. Students and their parents, as well as adult learners, frequently ask for help in navigating the registration system, or inquire about course options and price packages. Naturally, Tutore wants to respond to these frequently asked questions quickly and efficiently to help students onboard easily. However, doing so meant the support team was spending a great deal of time on repetitive administrative tasks—time that could be better invested in helping students and growing the business.
In addition, one of the advantages of an online learning platform is that prospective and current pupils can apply or study—and send questions—at any time. Adding 24x7 staff coverage to handle student queries represented an unsustainable cost for Tutore.
Radosław Korczyński, Co-owner and Chief Digital Officer at Tutore, says, “We could see that removing the workload generated by easily answered queries would release valuable, highly skilled support staff to help customers with more tricky challenges. In addition, we wanted our students to have an intelligent learning assistant that would enhance the learning experience.”
Exchanged 90,000+ messages across 40,000 conversations in first nine months
Able to match 95% of queries with an answer from the knowledge database
Tutore called in expert help from TUATARA (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Business Partner specializing in customer experience enhancement using AI and advanced technologies.
TUATARA developed a customized educational virtual assistant called Tutorek, based on its Actionbot (link resides outside of ibm.com) virtual assistant, which is powered by IBM® watsonx Assistant™. The solution can parse and respond to natural language inquiries to Tutore on common topics. Aligned with Tutore’s visual identity, Tutorek pops up as soon as the website is opened, introduces itself and offers help—always including the option to reach out to a human member of the support team. It includes retrieval-augmented generation, which helps enable accurate, contextual, up-to-date answers based on Tutore’s website and learning resources.
Tomasz Kostrzab, Chief Technology Officer at TUATARA, remarks, “This implementation not only brings innovation from an AI t echnology perspective but, most importantly, from a UX perspective. Tutorek is not just a chat bot but becomes a tutor that spans over the full user experience. It’s like a guide that takes the student through the learning journey. Learning through play has always been the best choice.”
The TUATARA team has since extended Tutorek’s capabilities, with tools to support students in the learning process across four categories: quizzes, vocabulary tests, exercises and materials.
During the first nine months since implementation, Tutorek exchanged more than 90,000 messages across 40,000 conversations. On average, Tutorek matches 95% of the queries with an answer from the knowledge database, presented conversationally.
“Tutorek greatly reduces the number of repetitive questions that our consultants need to handle, while simultaneously improving our interaction with people interested in our courses,” says Korczyński. “The virtual assistant helps us tailor our courses to meet the specific needs of young learners, and makes their adventure with education more engaging. Tutorek effectively became our brand hero.”
As well as enhancing the user experience and adding interactive fun to courses, Tutorek has enabled Tutore to help its consultants focus on adding value to more complex customer queries. The company is adding capacity without overwhelming its support team, helping create a more scalable business model.
“Even when parents or tutors are not available, Tutorek can help students whenever they choose to log in and study,” says Korczyński. “The solution also helps reduce our support consultants’ workload, shrinks the time spent on repetitive administration and helps us grow our business. We’re looking forward to the next iteration of Tutorek to support even more child, teen and adult students with exciting, interactive learning.”
TUATARA (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a capital group based in Poland specialising in analytics, business processes' automation assisted by AI, cognitive technology and digital transformation. Their team of consultants is fully focused on resolving business challenges of their clients, selecting approaches and technologies that help their clients in the most effective way. In TUATARA, they are enthusiasts of translating business needs into artful solutions. They combine deep business knowledge and expertise in IT to ensure biggest benefits for the enterprise and deliver enchanting experiences.
