With main offices in Warsaw and Łódź, Poland, Tutore provides dynamic, interactive education through online and classroom courses for children, teens and adults—from math and English to programming and graphics. It owns multiple brands, including ProfiLingua, the largest language school in the country and eTutor, the top language learning platform for individual and business customers.

With more than 335,000 students accessing over 60 courses served by more than 2,000 teachers, Tutore is growing fast. Students and their parents, as well as adult learners, frequently ask for help in navigating the registration system, or inquire about course options and price packages. Naturally, Tutore wants to respond to these frequently asked questions quickly and efficiently to help students onboard easily. However, doing so meant the support team was spending a great deal of time on repetitive administrative tasks—time that could be better invested in helping students and growing the business.

In addition, one of the advantages of an online learning platform is that prospective and current pupils can apply or study—and send questions—at any time. Adding 24x7 staff coverage to handle student queries represented an unsustainable cost for Tutore.

Radosław Korczyński, Co-owner and Chief Digital Officer at Tutore, says, “We could see that removing the workload generated by easily answered queries would release valuable, highly skilled support staff to help customers with more tricky challenges. In addition, we wanted our students to have an intelligent learning assistant that would enhance the learning experience.”