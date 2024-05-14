Towergate Insurance, Ltd.

Since its inception in 1997, Towergate has grown through M&A activity to become one of the UK’s leading insurance intermediaries. In fact, over the last two decades, the business has added more than 300 specialist insurance companies to its acquisition roster.

Each acquired company, however, came with its own back-end systems, customer management platforms and databases. The result, years later, was a highly siloed and disparate data infrastructure comprising multiple, unconnected systems.



And data silos are bad for marketing.



Keith Mowbray, Head of Digital Marketing at Towergate, elaborates: “Each business had its own customer journey. When you purchase a boat insurance product, you go through different journeys than you would if you purchased, say, a landlord’s insurance policy. But all of that customer data sat in separate back office systems. We have quite a large customer base across the UK but we do not have a central CRM.”



The decentralized data environment was problematic for several reasons. One issue was the quality of the data itself, which was unstandardized across Towergate’s various business units. To segment customers for campaign purposes, the company relied on data analysts. Still, email campaigns were generic and developed in an ad hoc fashion, as opposed to being personalized and part of a larger program.



Another issue was the process required to prepare and assemble campaigns, which involved moving data around. For each campaign, the team had to upload a new database of customers into its marketing platform, Silverpop, now branded as Watson Campaign Automation software. These new databases fragmented customer views which, in turn, made analyses difficult and less effective. The lengthy process also jeopardized the timeliness of campaigns.



“When we wanted to run an email marketing campaign, each of the local businesses would have to speak to their local marketing officer,” explains Mr. Mowbray. “The marketing officer would then have to pull the necessary data out of the back-end systems and upload it into the Silverpop system, which was a standalone database. Then we’d run the email campaign from that database.”



By 2017, the company recognized it was time for change. Mr. Mowbray says: “I thought, ‘We have the Watson platform—why aren’t we using it to its full potential? Let’s see what we can do.’”

