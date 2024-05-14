In recent years, TIM AG has successfully sustained consistent growth rates. The company plans to take advantage of any opportunities for future growth.

To meet its aim, the company’s management turned its lens inwards. Specifically, it wanted to continually analyze and—taking advantage of employees’ knowledge and experience—optimize business processes.

Christian Franzen, Team Leader for Internal Sales and Process Management at TIM, explains: “To meet the demands of larger business volumes, we frequently hire new members of staff. Our customers expect these employees to demonstrate a high level of competency. What’s more, we continually strive to reduce the time taken to onboard new staff to take advantage of their capacity faster.

“At the same time, we aim to further boost employee productivity and company efficiency as we grow. It’s precisely that efficiency that we pass on to our customers.”

To overcome these challenges, TIM began searching for a new process-management solution that could provide the best possible support for its approach and future plans. Christian Franzen adds: “We want to enable all staff to actively participate. They should be able to simply raise suggestions for improvements, without having to waste time creating process diagrams.”