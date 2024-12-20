Since 2021, Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) has been using IBM Cloud Pak® for Data (CP4D) to modernize the bank’s data infrastructure and enhance performance of its transaction channels. This modernization was aimed at meeting the diverse demands of the bank’s 12 million corporate and individual customers in Vietnam. It would also pave the way for TPBank to develop and deploy machine learning models to scale AI initiatives across the business operations.

Two years later, TPBank initiated a program to acquire new credit card users from its current customer base through its digital banking channel. However, the take-up and conversion rate were lower than expected. To address this problem, the TPBank data team developed Credit Card Propensity models using IBM Watson® Studio, IBM Watson Machine Learning and IBM Watson Pipelines. These models helped identify potential leads, increase conversion efficiency and ensure credit quality.