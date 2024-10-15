Thein Digital is a leading Czech-based supplier of ICT infrastructure with specialization in cloud services, enterprise architecture and cybersecurity. Alongside a range of services, they offer comprehensive security solutions and are engaged in the sales and service of computer equipment. With a strong portfolio of established ICT company partnerships, Thein Digital drives innovation, through projects like private 5G networks, and provides 24x7 cybersecurity protection. In the industrial sector, they focus on automation, robotics and advancing Industry 4.0 in the rail industry.

However, the company faced a challenge: they needed to optimize the efficiency of product managers in handling requests for information (RFIs) as part of tenders. Then sellers could respond to ad hoc client queries with more accuracy and without delay.

Product managers encountered difficulties in locating relevant information spread across various files and locations, such as websites, pdf repositories, videos and presentations. They had to frequently search through the same sources and address similar recurring queries—a time-consuming and repetitive process. On the other hand, sellers struggled with delays in accessing essential product details needed to create requests for proposals (RFPs), and failed to provide timely and accurate responses during client interactions. This fragmented process slowed down operations and increased the risk of outdated or inconsistent information.