The IBM Client Engineering method offers customers the advantage of being able to familiarize themselves with the products they use under the guidance of experts. ZentDok is a longtime user of IBM technology for data collection and has also been using IBM Watson® Explorer solution for natural language processing (NLP) since 2016. So, BMLV decided to move ahead with IBM watsonx.ai™ AI studio technology.

With ChatZentDoc, an interface has emerged that uses NLP to provide fact-based responses. In the specially developed front end, users can query the database and isolate answers using filter options. The responses can be exported along with the source documents. ChatZentDoc runs using information that is updated daily, to ensure the necessary timeliness. In this way, a so-called OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence Tool) was created, which can also be used for other applications in the public administration.

Highly efficient collaboration, despite an ambitious schedule

Colonel Klaus Mak, who leads ZentDok, describes the collaboration with IBM as profound and highly professional: “The quality of the first presentation positively surprised us all. No project has worked so quickly so successfully.”

The next step will be to create a test environment in which users of other departments can test the capabilities of the tool. In doing so, there is a need for training and education in dealing with generative AI and NLP: “We are entering a completely new world here. User prompting is the essential thing, and the user’s capability will become more and more important.”

Ability to act in times of overwhelming floods of data

“Open-source intelligence,” explains Benedikt Klotz of IBM, “is universally usable in areas that need to search and analyze quantities of unstructured data. AI solutions for the public sector always posed a particular challenge in terms of security and regulatory provisions such as GDPR, the IT Security Act and the EU AI Act. The experiences gained in this pilot also benefit other business areas within the economy that deal with sensitive data.”

Mak views AI as a powerful tool in dealing with hybrid threats: “You can observe the data floods with human intelligence, but not assess them. However, their evaluation and classification are the prerequisite for the ability to remain capable of acting in the light of risk scenarios.”