TeeVid’s online events are typically quite video heavy, whether they consist of pre-produced video footage, live streams, or a combination of the two. For an event to be successful, it must not have any sort of delay. “We have all our development and CI/CD servers in the IBM Cloud too, so it greatly minimizes the time required to deploy new servers and handle dynamic rapidly changing demand in general.” explains Nathan.

The servers are located in geographically diverse IBM data centers, which further reduces the risk of latency. “Video has a very wide bandwidth. If it has too many hops on the way to its destination, latency can accumulate. Distributed data centers are key to our success because we can minimize those hops,” says Nathan.

Even with very low latency, keeping virtual attendees engaged can be a challenge. TeeVid meets this challenge head on with a variety of interactive tools. “We’re doing things in the virtual world that you can’t do in the physical world,” Nathan explains. “Instead of a static presentation, we provide a dynamic experience with tools like polls, votes, and interaction with hosts, panelists and attendees. It’s all aimed at keeping things interesting and engaging.”

To that end, TeeVid delivers events on a customizable video player that allows viewers to switch from streaming to interactive. “You push a button to raise your hand and specify why you want to join. If the host or event administrator accepts you, you’re converted to interactive for however long you’re needed, then returned to streaming when you’re done. The whole lifecycle is based on IBM Watson Media for streaming,” says Nathan.