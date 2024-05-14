Launched over two decades ago as a telecommunications service provider, TalkTalk remains true to its founding mission: making connectivity accessible and affordable for people throughout the UK. “We describe ourselves as a value operator,” says Colin Hardy, Head of Intrusions and Investigations. “We deliver broadband services at highly competitive rates to more than four million customers.”

After years of steady growth that included multiple acquisitions, TalkTalk needed to ensure that its security capabilities continued evolving along with its business. The company decided to bring previously outsourced tasks in house, initiating a long-term plan for maturing its security operations.

TalkTalk’s strategy focused on developing three critical security competencies: people, processes and technology. With a newly expanded security team in place, the organization quickly identified the need to bolster its legacy IT with a powerful incident response platform.

“Since we’re a business that has been built up through acquisitions, we’ve got many different kinds of network environments and legacy equipment,” says Hardy. “We wanted to be able to use all of the security tooling we’ve invested in by stitching it together, getting richer data out of it and really honing our response capabilities.”