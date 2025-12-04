Refining the customer experience by strengthening employee engagement and efficiency with IBM
Tahto, a prominent contact center services provider, faced the challenge of enhancing employee productivity and engagement within the fast-paced environments of their client organizations. To maintain market leadership, the company required a strategic solution that would boost employee motivation and strengthen operational efficiency.
The approach had to be multifaceted: Tahto needed a way to analyze employee performance metrics judiciously and align corporate objectives with individual targets without compromising the human element that defined their services. That personal touch was non-negotiable, as it directly impacted customer satisfaction and loyalty. However, balancing productivity growth with personalized, empathetic service proved to be a challenge that called for innovative solutions.
Tahto turned to IBM. They specifically chose the IBM® watsonx.data® data store and the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data solution as their data architecture foundation for AI transformation. By analyzing 112 key performance indicators across their workforce, Tahto was able to align individual goals, objectives and achievements, gaining dynamic insights into employee behavior and productivity across more than 200 business activities.
With insights from the implementation, Tahto created a comprehensive goal matrix, assigning each employee role a tailor-made set of responsibilities, competencies and strengths. This bespoke approach helped improve both employee motivation and productivity.
Moreover, integrating these AI-powered insights into Tahto’s proprietary platform, Guilda, streamlined operations and facilitated personalized goals, gamified experiences and targeted actions that engaged and empowered employees. As a result, the number of processes dropped from 40 to just 5, giving agents room to personalize customer interactions without losing the critical human element of customer service.
Since implementing the solution, Tahto’s business landscape has fundamentally transformed. The strategic partnership with IBM has empowered the company to not only outperform their employee engagement and productivity targets but also optimize their overall operational efficiency. The panoramic data insights and personalized goal-setting capabilities made available through IBM tools have helped Tahto foster a high-performance culture rooted in continuous improvement.
With promising gains in efficiency, engagement and business operations, Tahto plans to deepen their partnership with IBM, demonstrating that when innovation includes an empathetic mindset, the results can be transformative.
Tahto is a leading Brazilian customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, with over 30 clients and over 8,000 employees across 14 industries. They operate with strategic and operational integration, leveraging technological infrastructure and expertise. The company offers customized solutions that combine advanced digital tools and human-centric approaches to meet the diverse needs of their clients, serving various business sectors.
