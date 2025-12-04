Tahto turned to IBM. They specifically chose the IBM® watsonx.data® data store and the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data solution as their data architecture foundation for AI transformation. By analyzing 112 key performance indicators across their workforce, Tahto was able to align individual goals, objectives and achievements, gaining dynamic insights into employee behavior and productivity across more than 200 business activities.

With insights from the implementation, Tahto created a comprehensive goal matrix, assigning each employee role a tailor-made set of responsibilities, competencies and strengths. This bespoke approach helped improve both employee motivation and productivity.

Moreover, integrating these AI-powered insights into Tahto’s proprietary platform, Guilda, streamlined operations and facilitated personalized goals, gamified experiences and targeted actions that engaged and empowered employees. As a result, the number of processes dropped from 40 to just 5, giving agents room to personalize customer interactions without losing the critical human element of customer service.