The promise of cost-savings, reduced administrative requirements and simple scalability make a cloud strategy appealing to enterprises of all sizes. But before companies move away from their on-premises infrastructure, they need the assurance that their mission-critical business systems can run smoothly in the cloud 24/7.

Grimaldo del Solar, Regional Director at Sypsoft360, explains: “Sypsoft360 specializes in helping mid-sized enterprises deploy SAP Business One to support their businesses. We realized that the majority of our clients and prospects were interested in cloud-based services, and we aimed to stride ahead of our competitors by being first to market with a specialized managed-services offering for SAP Business One.”

Sypsoft360 began building its managed services offering using a well-known public cloud platform. The company soon encountered issues that prompted it to seek an alternative. One of the key challenges was that the previous cloud provider locked Sypsoft360 into six-monthly contracts, which meant that it had to do the same for its own clients, or risk being left out of pocket in the event of a cancellation.

Del Solar continues: “Aside from limiting our ability to deliver flexible contracts, the previous vendor’s pricing was expensive and unpredictable, making it difficult for us to offer competitive fees. There was no local support, so we were left grappling with their online support pages if we had any problems. We started looking for a new provider that could offer us greater flexibility and more responsive support.”