Using typical IT solutions common across the industry, most audit companies and compliance departments struggle to keep up with the demand of updating compliance standard documentation. Along with adhering to new standards caused by rapidly changing businesses requirements, these organizations must also maintain the headcount that is required to meet these demands.

As an example, a globally recognized quality management audit can take up to 2 weeks, with 2–3 days of that time spent examining documentation. Days spent comparing the documentation against the compliance standard slows down the completion of the entire audit process.

Straker, a leading provider of AI-driven content automation, verification and translation services, began exploring new approaches that could be used to streamline the audit process.



As Straker assessed available solutions to improve competitiveness, they needed to ensure that the technology would help:

Reduce audit duration

Improve audit accuracy

Create new routes to market, that is self-service processes

It was clear that a customized, AI-driven solution was the answer.