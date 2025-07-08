The advantages of integrating AI and facilities control soon became clear. Smart Light, with the support of 1ft-seabass, was able to implement the gen AI voice interpretation solution effectively—an excellent step toward the future of AI and facilities control cases. Specifically, in the test room, the company was able to manage the air conditioning device using voice, and this prototype was quickly implemented in about two weeks.

In addition to air conditioning control, Smart Light also achieved equipment control—such as lighting and curtain control—by connecting Node-RED and Code IBM Cloud Engine using MQTT. There were several trials when testing the AI ​​prompts in the playground, and being able to try them out repeatedly helped speed up the development of the new solution.

In the past, it would have taken a week to complete testing the prompts using only the programs in each IoT and extended reality (XR) device. By conducting multiple, flexible trials on the cloud, Smart Light was able to complete the same process in about three days—an improvement in efficiency by about 50%. This was a simple on/off use case, but the benefits will be even more substantial in more complex cases.