The automotive industry is experiencing rapid growth, and with it comes increasing pressure to maintain equipment reliability, reduce maintenance costs and ensure consistent production quality. For large automotive enterprises, traditional approaches to equipment management and maintenance are no longer sufficient. The key challenges include:

Technical challenges in maintenance: As technology advances at a fast pace, maintenance workers are required to constantly update their skills and invest significant time in accessing and interpreting equipment data. These requirements lead to inefficiencies, lower job satisfaction and decreased employee retention.





High maintenance costs: Automotive equipment is complex, and diagnosing faults requires specialized knowledge. These issues increase the demand for skilled personnel, raise labor costs and limit the flexibility in workforce allocation.





Inconsistent maintenance quality: The reliance on personal experience for maintenance tasks results in varying outcomes, making it difficult to diagnose issues accurately and maintain consistent equipment performance. This inconsistency negatively impacts production quality and reduces equipment lifecycle stability.

To address these challenges, a major joint venture automotive enterprise in China sought an integrated solution that would automate, digitize and standardize their maintenance processes. The goal was to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and improve user satisfaction while establishing a robust framework for enterprise asset management.