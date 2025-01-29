Home
Case Studies
Shuto
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid growth, and with it comes increasing pressure to maintain equipment reliability, reduce maintenance costs and ensure consistent production quality. For large automotive enterprises, traditional approaches to equipment management and maintenance are no longer sufficient. The key challenges include:
To address these challenges, a major joint venture automotive enterprise in China sought an integrated solution that would automate, digitize and standardize their maintenance processes. The goal was to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and improve user satisfaction while establishing a robust framework for enterprise asset management.
Leveraging the AI-powered capabilities of the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, Shuto Technology, in collaboration with the IBM Client Success and Lab teams in China, developed a comprehensive solution to enhance maintenance operations. This integrated solution combines intelligent knowledge mapping, AI-driven maintenance diagnostics and augmented reality (AR)-powered remote assistance to provide an AI-enhanced enterprise asset management (EAM) assistant for the automotive enterprise.
Key features of the solution include:
This combination of AI and AR empowered maintenance teams with a comprehensive suite of tools, reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) by 25% and increasing overall efficiency. By seamlessly integrating with existing systems, the solution builds a unified, scalable ecosystem for managing and optimizing maintenance processes across the enterprise.
The deployment of IBM Maximo Application Suite with its intelligent maintenance assistant, IBM Maximo Assistant, has delivered substantial benefits, optimizing maintenance operations and driving efficiency:
Looking ahead: The solution has already reduced average repair time from 13 minutes to 9 minutes at the automotive enterprise. Moving forward, Shuto Technology and IBM will expand the solution’s capabilities by integrating with additional systems, such as production and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, to further optimize data sharing and improve cross-regional maintenance.
Beijing Shuto Technology Co., Ltd. (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a leading provider of EAM solutions, based in Beijing, China. The company specializes in delivering advanced technological solutions to industries requiring efficient and intelligent maintenance systems, including automotive, manufacturing and industrial sectors. Founded in 2005, Shuto Technology has become a prominent player in the field, with a strong focus on integrating AI, IoT and AR technologies into maintenance workflows. The company serves a diverse range of clients, enhancing operational efficiency and helping organizations optimize asset management. With a team of over 1,000 employees, Shuto Technology continues to drive innovation and transform traditional maintenance practices for enterprises globally.
IBM Maximo helps organizations optimize their asset management processes with AI-powered capabilities, driving efficiency, reducing downtime and helping ensure sustainable growth across industries.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, and Maximo are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.