The IBM hybrid cloud provides a platform for diverse application development teams. The platform and the application teams share the operational load. Application compliance was initially defined using a written check list, meetings and emails. Providing feedback and help was extremely limited.

The IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center (SCC) provided automated controls collected into profiles. The CIO Hybrid Cloud Platform team selected a profile that closely matched its requirements, turned on scans, and opened their real time compliance controls dashboard. The controls are designed such that the team was able to visualize their security compliance posture when the first scan completed

Over time, the CIO Hybrid Cloud Platform team created a custom profile that matched their unique business requirements. The compliance results are recorded in “scans” and made available to application teams. All CIO Hybrid Cloud Platform team accounts were configured with appropriate SCC configuration and automated scans.

It is informative to compare compliance processes before and after SCC:

Before: Documentation and handwritten requirements

After: Detailed controls that accurately encode requirements

Before: Manual inspection of account environment and resources

After: Automated scans reporting results that support audit readiness