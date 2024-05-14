Initiating an internal discovery process, SCOR identified requirements for a new GRC solution. “First, we were looking for a tool that was highly adaptable to accommodate the methodology tied to our internal controls,” says Queutey-Baltazard. “We needed a global solution for teams in all our locations worldwide. And finally, we were looking for a user-friendly tool to get more acceptance from the business side of our operations.”

Based on the adaptability of the technology, SCOR selected the OpenPages with Watson platform to provide business users with integrated capabilities for documenting processes and performing self-assessments related to operational risk. Working with IBM, the company established an agreement to license the solution running in an IBM Cloud® environment hosted and managed in Europe. In addition, IBM provided lab services to help customize and integrate the solution and offered training on the platform for key stakeholders.

Initially deploying the OpenPages with Watson platform to empower users within its risk division, SCOR determined that the offering could also be used by personnel in its compliance division. The company’s fully implemented OpenPages with Watson solution includes:

• The IBM OpenPages Operational Risk Management module for performing assessments, managing all internal control processes, addressing data quality management requirements and documenting processes

• The IBM OpenPages Loss Event Entry module for addressing related compliance concerns

• The IBM OpenPages Policy and Compliance Management module for managing the complete internal guidelines lifecycle