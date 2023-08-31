“Companies are embarking on a transformative journey fueled by generative AI. Salesforce partners like IBM Consulting play an important role in helping businesses use Salesforce’s AI, data and CRM technologies to connect with their customers on a new level,” said Steve Corfield, EVP and General Manager, Global Alliances and Channels, Salesforce. “Bringing Salesforce and IBM innovations together will help transform the way companies deliver personalized, engaging experiences.”
Steve Corfield
EVP and General Manager, Global Alliances and Channels
Salesforce
Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM.
