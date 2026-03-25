Building trust in SaaS to accelerate financial data exchange

Rosenthal Capital Group operates in the financial services sector, supporting manufacturers and service providers through invoice-backed financing. In this model, data exchange is not just an operational function - it directly determines how quickly clients can access working capital to run their businesses.

As transaction volumes increased, Rosenthal’s legacy on-premises EDI environment began to show limitations. Invoice processing cycles regularly exceeded 60 minutes, slowing the availability of data in downstream ERP systems. Infrastructure constraints made it difficult to scale efficiently, while maintaining multiple systems to support different data formats added operational complexity.

At the same time, Rosenthal had to balance performance needs with the realities of operating in a highly sensitive financial environment. Moving away from on-premises systems toward a SaaS-based model required confidence that critical financial data could be handled securely, reliably, and with full visibility.

Delays in processing invoices had tangible business consequences. When invoices were not received and validated quickly, clients’ ability to borrow against them was reduced - potentially affecting shipments, purchase orders, and payroll. Rosenthal needed a modern integration platform that could scale with the business while earning trust as a foundation for mission-critical financial operations.