Building trust in SaaS to accelerate financial data exchange

Rosenthal Capital Group modernizes mission-critical financial operations with IBM Sterling B2B Integration
Rosenthal Capital Group operates in the financial services sector, supporting manufacturers and service providers through invoice-backed financing. In this model, data exchange is not just an operational function - it directly determines how quickly clients can access working capital to run their businesses.
As transaction volumes increased, Rosenthal’s legacy on-premises EDI environment began to show limitations. Invoice processing cycles regularly exceeded 60 minutes, slowing the availability of data in downstream ERP systems. Infrastructure constraints made it difficult to scale efficiently, while maintaining multiple systems to support different data formats added operational complexity.
At the same time, Rosenthal had to balance performance needs with the realities of operating in a highly sensitive financial environment. Moving away from on-premises systems toward a SaaS-based model required confidence that critical financial data could be handled securely, reliably, and with full visibility.
Delays in processing invoices had tangible business consequences. When invoices were not received and validated quickly, clients’ ability to borrow against them was reduced - potentially affecting shipments, purchase orders, and payroll. Rosenthal needed a modern integration platform that could scale with the business while earning trust as a foundation for mission-critical financial operations.
After years of operating an on-premises EDI environment, Rosenthal made a strategic decision to modernize its integration landscape by adopting IBM® Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS Premium. The move represented more than a technology upgrade - it marked a shift toward trusting a SaaS platform to support high-volume, time-sensitive financial data exchange.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS Premium provided Rosenthal with a unified platform capable of handling both traditional EDI (X12) and non-EDI formats such as text and CSV files. Instead of relying on rigid file-naming conventions, the platform examines data content to determine routing, reducing errors caused by inconsistent partner submissions.
In addition, Rosenthal relies on IBM Sterling InFlight as a core operational tool for day-to-day research and reporting. The team uses InFlight to monitor transactions in real time, investigate issues, and analyze data flows across trading partners. These capabilities allow Rosenthal to quickly identify the source of errors, support trading partners with corrective guidance, and generate reports that provide insight into transaction volumes and activity trends.
Scalability was a defining factor. Invoice processing cycles that previously exceeded 60 minutes were reduced to minutes during testing, enabling Rosenthal to increase retrieval frequency from hourly cycles to every 30 or even 15 minutes - without adding infrastructure or operational burden.
By opting for IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS Premium, Rosenthal also gained access to a dedicated project executive and managed onboarding support. This approach allowed the organization to combine IBM’s expertise with direct engagement of trading partners, maintaining control while benefiting from a SaaS-based operating model.
The value of this trusted partnership became especially clear during a major acquisition. Rosenthal needed to onboard approximately 90 new trading partners at once, many using multiple invoice formats. In one case, a single partner used up to 13 different formats. Working with IBM, all formats were mapped in advance, enabling seamless processing from day one after the acquisition closed.
By transitioning to IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS Premium, Rosenthal dramatically improved the speed and reliability of its financial data exchange. Invoice processing cycles were reduced from more than an hour to minutes, supporting more frequent data retrieval and faster availability in downstream systems.
Operational efficiency improved without sacrificing oversight. A lean three-person team now processes millions of invoices annually, IBM Sterling InFlight provides real-time visibility into transactions, errors, and performance, enabling faster research, troubleshooting, and reporting across the trading partner ecosystem.
Most importantly, the successful transition reinforced Rosenthal’s confidence in a SaaS-based integration model for financial operations. The platform demonstrated that, with the right technology and partner, SaaS can deliver the scalability, control, and reliability required for mission-critical financial data exchange - supporting clients’ access to funding even during periods of growth and acquisition.
Rosenthal Capital Group is a financial services organization specializing in invoice-backed financing. The company supports manufacturers and service providers by enabling faster access to working capital through efficient, high-volume processing of invoice data across a diverse trading partner ecosystem.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.