To advance the sophistication of maintenance and operations, Ricoh first focused on changing organizational mindset. Maintenance and operations were repositioned not as simple costs, but as strategic activities that enhance system value, with roles and expectations clearly defined. As Keitsune Hamanaka, Deputy General Manager, Process, IT & Data, Digital Strategy Department, and Director of the Corporate IT Control Center, explains, “we are taking the time to change our mindset—from viewing not spending money as a virtue, to investing where necessary to increase system value.”
Ricoh also introduced modern practices such as always-on performance monitoring, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), and performance management, steadily improving system visibility and driving ongoing improvements in operations.
In 2015, IBM entered into a strategic partnership to support Ricoh’s IT transformation, working closely with the company on the development, maintenance, and operation of its core systems. In the first phase, initiatives included productivity improvements through RPA-based automation of routine tasks, test automation leveraging existing assets, and the continuous enhancement of operational quality.
In the second phase, Ricoh launched projects to modernize production-critical systems using SAP and expanded maintenance and operational support across the broader SAP environment. In an area where stable operation is often taken for granted, Ricoh adopted a strategic approach, with domestic and overseas personnel working as a single, integrated team to proactively support systems.