Ricoh Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Ricoh), long known for its multifunction printer business, announced in 2020 its transformation into a “digital services company,” signaling a shift away from its traditional office equipment–centered business model.

Through M&A and the expansion of new digital services, Ricoh has grown its business globally while supporting customers’ DX initiatives. At the same time, the company has pursued operational efficiency and internal DX by gradually modernizing core systems—previously optimized on a case-by-case basis over more than 20 years—toward SaaS-centered platforms.

As the scope and expectations of IT continue to expand, a key challenge has been the advancement of maintenance and operations. Because system value tends to decline immediately after release, continuous enhancement is required to sustain effectiveness. However, since maintenance and operations are often viewed as business-continuity costs, a strong culture remained in which cost reduction was prioritized over efforts to enhance sophistication or create new value.

To overcome this situation, Ricoh began by introducing a strategic perspective into maintenance and operations, starting with a thorough shift in mindset.