Advances in large language models and natural language processing mean that generative AI can now be employed for application modernization projects. As a result, developers can automate code creation, which can help make processes simpler and faster. AI-driven code transformation can help organizations reduce repetitive, labor-intensive tasks, thereby enhancing productivity and time to value, while also driving new growth and accelerating hybrid cloud transformation.
Let industry experts help you reimagine what’s possible with generative AI for application modernization and IT automation. Watch the webinars to gain insights on how to start applying and taking advantage of AI for your business.
Your developers, empowered. Generative AI can help them align technology goals with the business' vision to accelerate application modernization.
What if generative AI could help you scale digital capabilities for a competitive enterprise?
What if developers had a tool that could transform, migrate and modernize code?
Hybrid cloud, driven by AI-infused automation, enables businesses worldwide to promote data security and accessibility for many new projects and types of analysis.
The IT function can now advance business objectives, communicating with the whole business and avoiding problems instead of reacting to them. It's possible with generative AI.
Learn how IT organizations can narrow skills gaps and enable developers to write quality code with greater efficiency.
Register for a free discovery session to be among the first to engage with IBM on how best to apply generative AI. This session will guide your team through a series of discussions and help you identify promising opportunities for pilot projects that apply AI to tangible soltions and advance your business priorities.
We will work with you to:
Complete the registration form and our dedicated AI team will connect with you to schedule the session.
We help companies elevate their cloud strategy with generative AI and a hybrid cloud approach.
Discover how enterprise-grade code generation can transform your business.
Dive into the technical brief to discover the technology, help train the model to your needs and offer feedback on your experience.
Concert simplifies and optimizes your app management and technology operations with Gen AI-driven insights.
* "The CEO’s guide to generative AI”, sourced via four proprietary surveys conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value in collaboration with Oxford Economics around application modernization, generative AI, and broader business challenges.