Regal Rexnord improves supply chain operations with IBM

HVAC systems manufacturer benefits from a steady flow of data integration with IBM webMethods
For Regal Rexnord Corporation, reliability is essential. Its airflow, motion control, power transmission, and power generation solutions support critical infrastructure across commercial, industrial, and residential markets worldwide. Delivering reliability at scale requires seamless coordination across manufacturing, supply chain, finance, and digital commerce systems spanning multiple business segments and regions. An effective data integration foundation is essential to cross-business operations.
Regal Rexnord began its integration journey with IBM webMethods (formerly Software AG webMethods) in 2010, by initially adopting version 6.x to streamline the processing of customer-driven data exchanges such as purchase orders, forecasts, receipts, and usage information delivered via Excel-based inputs. What started as a tactical integration solution quickly demonstrated significant value due to its simplicity, reliability, and rapid development capabilities.
During the same period, a single Oracle ERP system was in place supported by manual processes and fragmented point‑to‑point integrations. As the company expanded product lines, introduced e‑commerce capabilities, and grew through acquisitions, integration complexity increased.
Fast forward, with both Oracle and SAP environments in place and diverse operational requirements across business units, the organization needed a scalable, enterprise‑grade integration platform to support high‑volume B2B/EDI transactions, real‑time e‑commerce integration, reliable data synchronization, and faster onboarding of newly acquired businesses.
Recognizing these strengths, Regal Rexnord strategically evolved webMethods, into its enterprise-wide integration backbone, enabling seamless connectivity across core business functions. Over the years, the platform has also evolved technologically within the organization—from its early adoption of version 6.x to the current implementation on IBM® webMethods® 10.15, ensuring alignment with modern integration standards and hybrid integration capabilities.
With this strong foundation, Regal Rexnord developed a robust portfolio of integrations—including real-time APIs, event-based integration, batch programs, and B2B interfaces—supporting critical domains such as Logistics, Finance, Manufacturing, Trade Compliance, E-Commerce, and partner integrations.
As the organization expanded through mergers and acquisitions, the scalability and flexibility of the webMethods platform became increasingly vital. The integration layer enabled Regal Rexnord to rapidly onboard and integrate newly acquired systems into its existing technology landscape, significantly reducing integration complexity and accelerating time-to-value for business operations.
Over the past 15+ years, webMethods has proven to be a highly stable and resilient platform, with no significant downtime or unexpected behavior, even as integration volumes and complexity have grown. Its ease of use, maturity, and consistent performance have empowered development teams to deliver solutions faster while maintaining operational reliability.
Today, IBM webMethods continues to serve as a trusted hybrid integration platform for Regal Rexnord, playing a critical role in enabling digital transformation and supporting the organization’s evolution into a connected, agile enterprise.
Looking ahead, IBM remains a strategic partner in advancing Regal Rexnord’s AI-driven transformation for the next generation of intelligent, connected manufacturing. IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration (IWHI) will further strengthen this foundation with a trusted hybrid integration control layer to scale AI beyond pilots into governed, real-world execution. IWHI provides governance, security, auditability, and trusted data flows needed for AI-enabled operations across cloud and on-prem environments. Leveraging IWHI Integration Agent to rapidly design, deploy, and manage integrations—helps reduce time-to-value and minimize manual effort. The IWHI Observability Agent provides deep, real-time visibility into integration flows and system performance, enabling faster issue detection, proactive troubleshooting, and improved reliability. The IWHI B2B Onboarding Agent streamlines partner onboarding through automated mapping, validation, and connectivity setup—allowing users to scale partner ecosystems quickly and efficiently. Together, these capabilities will drive productivity, improve business outcomes, and position Regal Rexnord at the forefront of AI adoption in manufacturing.
Regal Rexnord is a leading global manufacturer of airflow, motion control, power transmission, and power generation solutions. With over 30,000 associates worldwide and headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company serves commercial, industrial, and residential markets through manufacturing, sales, and service facilities around the globe.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration helps companies like Regal Rexnord scale AI-driven growth by seamlessly connecting systems, data, and partners in real time. Its AI-powered automation and unified hybrid integration layer accelerate new use cases and digital services while improving operational efficiency and reliability. This enables manufacturers to unlock new revenue opportunities, strengthen ecosystem connectivity, and drive sustained business growth.
Learn more about the AI-powered, API-driven automation capabilities of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.