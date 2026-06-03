Regal Rexnord improves supply chain operations with IBM

For Regal Rexnord Corporation, reliability is essential. Its airflow, motion control, power transmission, and power generation solutions support critical infrastructure across commercial, industrial, and residential markets worldwide. Delivering reliability at scale requires seamless coordination across manufacturing, supply chain, finance, and digital commerce systems spanning multiple business segments and regions. An effective data integration foundation is essential to cross-business operations.

Regal Rexnord began its integration journey with IBM webMethods (formerly Software AG webMethods) in 2010, by initially adopting version 6.x to streamline the processing of customer-driven data exchanges such as purchase orders, forecasts, receipts, and usage information delivered via Excel-based inputs. What started as a tactical integration solution quickly demonstrated significant value due to its simplicity, reliability, and rapid development capabilities.

During the same period, a single Oracle ERP system was in place supported by manual processes and fragmented point‑to‑point integrations. As the company expanded product lines, introduced e‑commerce capabilities, and grew through acquisitions, integration complexity increased.

Fast forward, with both Oracle and SAP environments in place and diverse operational requirements across business units, the organization needed a scalable, enterprise‑grade integration platform to support high‑volume B2B/EDI transactions, real‑time e‑commerce integration, reliable data synchronization, and faster onboarding of newly acquired businesses.