Recorem turned to StepZen1 (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Company. Using the StepZen solution, Recorem stitches multiple APIs together into a unified GraphQL layer. Consequently, a single GraphQL call fetches data from numerous back ends. The ability to access data across back ends and stitch them together on the server side drastically reduces lines of code. StepZen’s custom GraphQL directive @dbquery streamlines the process of configuring connections to Postgres and MongoDB for data access and mutations. Using another custom directive (@rest), Recorem integrates the public and private REST APIs that implement the business logic and mutations to change application metadata, including user account creation and password changes.

The unified GraphQL endpoint and configuration-driven approach simplify what would otherwise be complex code to write and maintain, especially as continuously onboarding new users and events is a key success metric for Recorem’s business. For example, Recorem plans to soon integrate with a number of event platforms. This will allow organizers to enable job discovery using Recorem instead of the inbuilt matching that the event platform offers. These integrations allow Recorem to deliver the power of its matching algorithms to its clients. (Recorem evaluates multiple parameters like skills and proficiency for prequalifying job seekers to display relevant jobs.)



Recorem deploys a shared multi-tenant application on StepZen. Authorization and authentication capabilities using self-signed JWT tokens, which StepZen validates and respects, enable Recorem to use a security-rich process to isolate data belonging to different tenants within the same database. Because these signed, short-lived JWT tokens identify both tenants and users, the application can implement data isolation in a security-rich and efficient way.



Both public and private API calls are integrated into the single GraphQL endpoint. The public queries are open, and the private ones are restricted to those with valid JWT keys enabling Recorem to deliver a full range of user experiences, from pre-login experiences to personalized or secure content provided after the user logs in with valid credentials.



1StepZen is now part of IBM API Connect. This organization's purchase of the solution occurred before StepZen was acquired by IBM in February 2023, therefore StepZen is referred to as a standalone solution in this case study.