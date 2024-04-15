Persistent built a new app that allowed people in the CIO’s office to quickly assemble one view of an opportunity.

GraphQL, and how StepZen delivers GraphQL, made a big difference to the CIO’s team. They were quickly able to GraphQL-ize their legacy systems, and then connect data across them.



Niranjan Arude, Lead Software Engineer in the office of the CIO, explains: “Getting the opportunity successfully closed in the system is critical for us to recognize revenue. We have data scattered across multiple systems, and the process had been very manual. With StepZen, we were able to quickly build one API against which we built an app. Now we save critical hours and days at the end of the quarter and recognize revenue faster.”



Once this was done, the team at Persistent realized that they can further democratize the application and allow thousands of Persistent employees to self-serve their way to account information. Of course, that required the right access controls, and StepZen made that easy to do.

